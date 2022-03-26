Just In
- 12 hrs ago Chaitra Navratri 2022: Buy These Things For Good Luck And Prosperity During Navratri
- 12 hrs ago Alaya F Shares Her Euphoria Vibes In These Beautiful Photos
- 13 hrs ago Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- 18 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter final
- News No entry at Goa CM's swearing-in if in black mask or clothing
- Movies Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Just Confirm Their Alleged Relationship On Instagram? Drop A Major Hint
- Finance These 4 Asset Class Against Which You Can Apply For Loan
- Automobiles Hop Electric Offering Free Accessories To Customers Till March 31st
- Education MHT CET Exam Dates 2022 Announced, Exam To Be Held From June 3, Check MAHA CET Schedule Here
- Technology Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Busting Myths About How Food Affects Skin: Myth 6 May Surprise You!
The skin is the largest organ in your body. Protecting it from outside pollutants and chemicals can be challenging. Still, the food you eat each day is even more important. Inflammation, acne breakouts, and premature skin ageing can be caused by a diet high in sugar and processed foods.
While these facts are rooted in science, several pieces of information are misleading, and we are here to help you figure out what is right and what is not. First, let's look at some 'myths' on the relationship between skin ad diet.
Myths About How Food Items Affect Your Skin
Myth 1: Coffee is good for your skin.
Although coffee isn't dangerous in and of itself, it is a diuretic, which can lead to dehydration and dry, thirsty skin. So make sure you drink it in moderation.
Myth 2: Avocado is the perfect face mask ingredient.
Avocados, citrus fruits, and nuts are frequently cited as key ingredients in at-home DIY masks or exfoliants, but they may not work for everyone. For example, people with latex allergies may react to avocado masks and anything containing chestnuts, bananas, passion fruit, etc.
Myth 3: Buying organic food is a waste of money.
Even though conventional produce is far healthier than not eating any, there is evidence that certain fruits and vegetables are better bought from the grocery store's organic section due to the lack of pesticides and other chemicals. It is more nutritious than conventionally grown produce.
Myth 4: Supplementing with collagen powder will improve your skin.
Collagen may have other benefits, but it won't directly affect your skin when you eat it. As a result, it will be digested by the digestive system and not reach the skin.
Myth 5: Chocolate causes acne.
The effect of chocolate on your skin is dependent on its origin, ingredients, and type. Chocolate containing more than 70 per cent cacao is an excellent source of antioxidants that protect the skin and other organs. The myth that chocolate breaks your skin stems from some confections' dairy content.
Myth 6: Greasy food causes acne.
Not all greasy foods cause breakouts. Grease, however, can clog your pores and cause acne. Moreover, the ingredients used in frying greasy foods may promote inflammation, which is not good for the skin and other organ systems.
Myth 7: You can improve your skin's appearance with kale, turmeric, vitamin C, vitamin E, cumin, and other natural products.
Including products with these ingredients and nutrients in your diet can greatly improve your health. However, the scientific literature does not show that they are absorbed in the skin enough to exert an effect.
- skin careHoli 2022: How To Remove Holi Colour From Face, Nails, Hands And Hair
- make up tips17 Simple Tips To Make Makeup Last On Oily Skin
- skin careHow To Improve Firmness Of Your Skin As You Age: 10-Point Guide For Everyone Over 35
- skin careHow To Smell Good All Day, Every Day (With And Without Perfume)
- skin careHave Oily Skin And Can’t Figure Out A Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Tips!
- skin careSimple DIY Charcoal Face Mask For Oily, Dry And Acne-Prone Skin
- skin careWalnut Oil Benefits And How You Can Use It To Get Glowing, Healthy Skin
- skin careIs Taking A Hot Water Shower Daily Good For Your Skin? 7 Reasons It May Not Be A Good Idea
- skin care11 Flower Waters For Healthy, Glowing Skin: No, We Are Not Talking About Rosewater
- hair care7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving It The Right Way
- skin careBusy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5-Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
- nutritionWhat Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Coriander Seed?