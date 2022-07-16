Just In
Don't Miss
- News Presidential Election 2022: Here's why Yashwant Sinha cancelled his Mumbai visit
- Technology Garena Free Fire Max July 16 Redeem Codes: Bounties, Rewards, And Freebies For Today
- Movies Arjun Bijlani On Meeting His Childhood Friend Ranbir Kapoor: I Was So Overwhelmed
- Finance These Four Stocks Paying More Than 500% Final Dividend, Turning Ex-Dividend Next Week
- Sports England vs South Africa: Ben Stokes to sit out of ODIs. T20Is to manage workload
- Education India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Andhra Pradesh By NIRF 2022
- Automobiles Top 5 Best Selling Mid Size SUVs: XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Alcazar, & Safari
- Travel When In Varanasi: Things You Must Do!
Monkeypox: Kerala Steps Up Vigil, Issues Special Alerts To Five Districts
The Kerala government on Friday stepped up vigil to prevent the spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country's first case of the rare virus infection.
After chairing a high-level meeting here, state Health Minister Veena George said special alert has been issued to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed here on July 12.
There were 164 passengers and six cabin crew on board, the minister said and added that isolation facilities will be set up in all these districts.
The minister said 11 people who were in the seats next to him are in the high risk contact list.
The parents of the patient, an auto driver, a taxi driver, a dermatologist of a private hospital where the infected person sought the treatment first and his 11 co-passengers who were sitting next to his seats in the flight are now in the primary contact list.
"Passengers who have traveled in this flight should conduct self-monitoring and report to the health officials if they develop any symptoms of virus infection in 21 days. As the phone numbers of many are not available, they are being traced with the help of the police", George said in a statement.
The minister said the health workers are in touch with the people who were suspected to have come in contact with the infected person, and if they have a fever or any other symptoms, they will be tested, including for COVID-19. Tests to detect the monkeypox will also be conducted if they are showing any symptoms of the disease.
Immigration clearance officers and those who handled the patient's baggage at the airport also figure in the surveillance list.
Expressing satisfaction over the patient's health condition, the minister said all districts in the state have been alerted and specialist training will be provided to health workers to deal with the monkeypox cases.
She also warned against spreading false propaganda.
India reported its first case of monkeypox on Thursday, with a Keralite who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus, prompting the Centre to rush a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures.
The case was confirmed through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
The country's first case of the virus was reported on a day when the Centre asked states to ensure screening and testing of all suspect cases at points of entry and in the community as part of India's preparedness against the disease.
- wellnessCovid-19 Vaccines Don't Cause Monkeypox, Shingles
- wellnessGovt Releases Monkeypox Guidelines On Detecting And Treating The Disease
- wellnessMonkeypox: We Have Vaccines And Drugs To Treat It
- wellnessCentre Advises Isolation Of Suspected Monkeypox Cases At Designated Health Facilities
- kidsMonkeypox In Children: Symptoms To Watch Out For And More Details
- disorders cureMonkeypox Vs Coronavirus: How The Two Infections Differ From Each Other
- disorders cureMonkeypox Myths: Know The Truth Behind These 7 ‘Claims’
- disorders cureAntiviral Drugs May Reduce Monkeypox Symptoms, Shorten Contagious Phase: Lancet Study
- disorders cureMonkeypox: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment
- kidsCovid-19: Kerala To Conduct Special Vaccination Drive For Children
- decorThe Neyth Studio Encourages Sustainable Lifestyle Through Its Natural Fibre Weaves
- disorders cureZika Virus Reported In Pregnant Woman In India: Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatments