Millennials Most Likely To Use Phones On The Toilet, Study Wellness oi-Amritha K

Most of us are guilty of taking our phones into the bathrooms - after all, these mobile devices have transformed into a necessary accessory, so necessary that we cannot part from it even for 10-15 minutes.

A recent survey found that 65% of people use their smartphones while on the toilet. In addition, as many as 9,800 people surveyed from ten countries reported that scrolling through social media (53%) while on the toilet is the most common activity [1].

You're in the majority if you take your phone to the bathroom. Here are the major points from the study:

Among the countries surveyed, Spaniards are the most likely to use a smartphone on the toilet, with 80%, followed by Poles (73%), Americans (71%), Australians (62%), Brits (59%), and Germans (55%).

There was a significant increase in phone use on the toilet among millennials (26-41 years of age) across all countries surveyed, while Gen Z (18-25 years of age) took the second spot.

According to the survey, Lithuanians are least likely to use social media (37.3%).

Also included in the list are calls or messages to others (29%), checking email at work or other tools (28%), and watching videos, movies, or television programs (26%).

Reading on the toilet has been around for a long time. There is a study from 20 years ago that found that at least a quarter of the population read books or comic strips on the toilet. The behaviour is more prevalent among men.

According to experts, obsessive worrying and anxiety over missing out on things (FOMO) can lead to excessive smartphone usage and problematic and addictive behaviour [2].

Furthermore, the study stressed the importance of cyber security in today's fast-paced technological environment [3].

Impact Of Excessive Social Media Use

Teens' use of social media can also serve as a platform for entertainment and self-expression. In addition, social media platforms can provide kids access to current events, allow them to interact with others across geographical boundaries, and teach them about various subjects, including healthy behaviour [4].

Social media use, however, can also negatively impact teens, distracting them, disrupting their sleep, exposing them to bullying, spreading rumours, unrealistic views of other people's lives, and peer pressure.

It has been demonstrated that teens who use social media more than three times a day are more likely to suffer from poor mental health and well-being and experience depression or anxiety symptoms as a consequence [5].

According to experts, teens who post content to social media should be aware they are at risk of sharing intimate photos or highly personal stories, leading to victimization, harassment, and even blackmail.

The use of social media has both positive and negative aspects, and this applies to individuals of all ages, not just teens [6].

On A Final Note...

Social media usage differs for everyone, and there is no specific amount of time spent on it, frequency of checking for updates, or several posts indicating that use is unhealthy. Instead, the issue is more concerned with how social media affects your mood and other aspects of your life, along with your motivations for using it.

Likely, excessive use of social media for some individuals is not a good idea, as is the case with food, gambling, and many other temptations of modern life. On the other hand, it is wrong to say social media is all bad since we get a lot out of it.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 15:00 [IST]