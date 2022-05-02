Eyes Getting Dry After Wearing Masks? Here’s What You Need To Know About Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome Wellness oi-Amritha K

You are not alone if you find your eyes feel drier and stiffer after wearing a mask. Mask-wearers often report dry eyes as one of the most common side effects. Why does this happen? Boldsky spoke with Dr Arya Krishnan, NHS UK, who explained the reason behind mask-associated dry eyes, why they happen, and what you can do to prevent them.

A study published in Scientific Reports indicates that mask wearers are more likely to experience dry eye syndrome, which is called Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome [1]. In this article, we will look into dry eye syndrome and mask-associated dry eye syndrome.

What Is Dry Eye Syndrome?

Dry eye, also known as dry eye syndrome or dry eye disease, is a common condition that occurs when you don't produce enough tears to lubricate your eyes. An imbalance or blockage in the components of your tear film such as oil, water, and proteins can cause this. It can also be caused by too much evaporation or drainage from the surface of the eyes [2].

What Are The Symptoms Of Dry Eye Syndrome?

Dry eye causes a range of symptoms, and they are mentioned below [3]:

Blurry vision

Light sensitivity

An itchy, irritated or scratchy sensation in the eyes

Redness in the eyes

Stinging or burning eyes

Tightness in the eyes

Eye fatigue

What Causes Dry Eye Syndrome?

Several factors contribute to dry eyes, including certain medications, laser eye surgery, exposure to windy, smoky, or dry environments, and too much screen time. The condition can affect both eyes at once, and you may need to see a doctor for proper treatment [4].

Why Does Wearing A Mask Cause Dry Eyes AKA Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome?

Mask wear may be a new concept to many people. Researchers are still attempting to determine why masks cause dry eyes. Therefore, the exact cause of this hasn't been determined. However, there are a number of theories [5].

Theory 1: Mask-related dry eye is caused by issues with how carbon dioxide leaves the mask. If your mask does not fit tightly to your face, much of the gas will travel upwards and out of the top of the mask where it comes into contact with your eyes. As a result, the warm breath promotes evaporation, causing the surface of the eyes to dry out more quickly.

Theory 2: Mask-related dry eye may also result from interference with the lower eyelids, either due to the mask sitting high on the cheekbones or from interfering with the glands that create tear film in the lower eyelids.

Who Is At Risk Of Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome?

The condition can develop in anyone who wears a mask for a long period of time. However, a report published in Scientific Reports indicates that the risk is higher among people who wear glasses or contact lenses [6].

In addition, those who spend a lot of time in an air-conditioned or heated environment, or who work on the computer screen for a long period of time without a break are also at risk. It is also possible for older adults to suffer from this condition and drinking alcohol or smoking can also contribute to it, pointed out Dr Arya.

How Is Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome Treated?

People infected with severe COVID-19 may also experience eye-related problems [7]. When left untreated, dry eye can become a serious issue and can cause serious damage to the eyes. Be sure to get yourself treated if you observe any eye-related problems. Some of the steps you can take to relieve pain caused by dry eyes include the following:

Avoid smoke, wind, and direct airflow

Make sure you drink enough water every day

To prevent the air from becoming dry, use a humidifier

Apply warm compresses to the eyes

Avoid screens for a while; take breaks in between

Place your laptop below eye level

Regularly use artificial tears

Can You Prevent Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome?

It can be painful to suffer from dry eye, and how concerned you should be ultimately depend on how severe the symptoms are. In general, if you've been wearing your mask all day with no problem, you're fine. Nevertheless, if you're experiencing sudden dry eye symptoms and they're disrupting your life, you should likely do something about it, ideally sooner rather than later [8].

Properly fitting masks are the most important step in preventing mask-associated dry eye.

Warm or hot compresses can be used on your eyes at night (wet a washcloth and lay it over your eyes for a few minutes) - this can stimulate your eyelid's Meibomian glands - responsible for the oily surface of your tears - and push more oil out of these glands. With more oil in your tears, your tears should be less likely to evaporate as quickly.

Using lubricating eye drops a few times a day may also be helpful.

Masks can cause severe dry eyes, so wearing sealed goggles may help.

Mask Mouth: How Face Masks Are Affecting Oral Health And How You Can Prevent It

On A Final Note...

While it is extremely important to wear a mask, you don't have to be uncomfortable. Talk to your eye doctor if you're having issues with mask-associated dry eye.

Arya Krishnan Emergency Medicine MBBS Know more

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 18:00 [IST]