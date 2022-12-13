Digestion Problems? Here Is A List Of Foods That Are Bad For Digestion Wellness oi-Amritha K

The right balance of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, water, salts, vitamins, and soluble and insoluble fibre is vital for avoiding indigestion. If you are lacking any of these components, you are likely to experience indigestion.

When you suffer from indigestion, which includes symptoms like nausea and bloating, knowing the foods that are bad for digestion becomes just as important as getting the right fuel for your body [1].

When your belly is tired, spicy foods and sweet foods are not good for digestion. Why are these foods bad for digestion? Your diet needs to contain more fibre, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The digestive process becomes more challenging if you do not consume enough fibre [2].

Unfortunately, we are attracted to foods that are very low in fibre content. So, which foods are not good for digestion?

Foods That Are Bad For Digestion

Here is a list of all the foods and food groups that are bad for digestion, especially if you are someone with a weak gastrointestinal process [3][4][5]:

1. Fried foods

Fried foods can move too quickly through your body without digestion, causing diarrhoea, or staying in your digestive tract too long, causing fullness and bloating. You should avoid fried foods if you have diarrhoea or constipation since they are low in fibre and take longer to digest.

2. Dairy products

Dairy products, especially milk and dairy products, can be difficult to digest due to lactose, a sugar in them. Lactose intolerance can result in gas and bloating when it isn't digested properly. Overconsumption of lactose can cause diarrhoea. If you suffer from digestive problems, yoghurt and hard cheeses have no lactose, or you can try lactose-free milk.

3. Acidic foods

People don't realize that carbonated beverages are also acidic. Citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits, are acidic and can irritate stomach linings, causing digestive problems. Avoid acidic foods when you have an upset stomach.

4. Spicy foods

When experiencing nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, you should avoid food choices stimulating the digestive system. Foods that are spicy can cause indigestion for some, but not for others. Avoid spicy foods if you have digestive problems, and choose bland foods when you have digestive problems.

5. Fatty foods

Ingesting fatty foods can either lead to constipation or worsen diarrhoea by causing contractions in the digestive tract. You may experience constipation or diarrhoea depending on the type of fat you consume. Eat small meals spaced throughout the day and low-fat foods when you experience indigestion. Try to limit high-fat foods, such as butter, ice cream, red meat, and cheese.

6. Processed foods

It is best to avoid processed foods if you are constipated because they lack fibre. Preservatives and artificial colouring are also common in processed foods, Kim says, and people with allergies or sensitivities to these additives will experience their effects during digestive problems. Lactose can cause gas and worsen discomfort if you already have it in packaged foods.

7. Artificial sweetener

A hard-to-digest sugar found naturally in prunes, apples, and peaches, sorbitol is also used to sweeten gums and diet foods. The large intestine is often affected by sorbitol, which causes gas, bloating, and diarrhoea. Read food labels to avoid them if you have diarrhoea.

8. Alcohol

You shouldn't drink alcohol if you're feeling nauseated. The alcohol will probably make you feel worse. Alcohol is toxic to the stomach lining, alters liver metabolism, and can cause indigestion.

9. Caffeine

Excessive caffeine can cause diarrhoea because it stimulates the gastrointestinal tract. If you already have diarrhoea, caffeine will worsen it. Keep in mind that tea, soda, and chocolate contain caffeine and should be avoided until you feel better.

You should also avoid foods that are overly sweet or salty.

On A Final Note...

It is unlikely that the occasional fry-up or alcohol binge is capable of giving you anything more than a short-lived stomach upset, but if you overindulge too much then you may find yourself in trouble soon enough. So make sure to eat healthily and stay healthy!

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:36 [IST]