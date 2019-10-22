Just In
Lightning Safety Tips To Protect Yourself During A Storm
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning can kill people when it strikes. It is estimated that lightning kills as many as 2,000 people globally every year. People who are struck by lightning can suffer from a cardiac arrest. Even if the victim is resuscitated, delayed death can occur a few days later if the victim has suffered irreversible brain damage.
In the United States, lightning has been the second-largest storm killer for the last 40 years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in India every year since 2005, at least 2,000 people have died in lightning strikes.
Tips To Stay Safe From Lightning Strikes
1. Avoid water bodies
If it is thundering and lightning and you are out in the pool, at the beach or in a lake you should immediately seek shelter. It is because water is a good conductor of electricity and it can travel far, so avoid water bodies as far as possible.
2. Stay low to the ground
When lightning strikes stay low to the ground and find shelter in a room. If you are somewhere out in the open area and lightning approaches, avoid places like the top of the hills or fields. Avoid tall, isolated trees as well.
3. Go indoors
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advises that during lightning it is better to go indoors. Getting into a building will prevent you from getting struck by lightning.
4. Get into a car
If you are travelling in a car during a thunderstorm, it is advisable to be in your car because the metal shell of your car disseminates the lightning around you and to the ground.
5. Avoid hiding in tents
If you are in a park or camping, you may get into a tent to prevent yourself from the thunderstorm. However, hiding in tents and pavilions can still be risky because they have metallic frames made of conductive materials.
6. Check the weather forecast
Always check the local weather forecast before heading outside nearby. And if you are going to be outside for an extended period, keep checking the weather forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests that the forecast for the place where you reside may not be the same as the place where you are going, so always be prepared.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here are some tips to protect yourself indoors as lightning strikes.
Tips For Staying Safe When You Are Indoors
- Avoid all kinds of electronic equipment.
- Avoid water during a thunderstorm.
- Don't let your body touch the concrete floors and walls.
- Don't use corded phones, however, you can use cordless or cellular phones.
- Avoid plumbing, including faucets and sink.
- Stay away from windows and doors.
