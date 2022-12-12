Krill Oil For Age-related Brain Degeneration: Is It Effective? Wellness oi-Amritha K

An alternative to fish oil, krill oil is a supplement made from krill, a small mollusk consumed by whales, penguins, and other sea creatures.

It contains docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), two types of omega-3 fat found in only marine sources. Both of these fats play a number of important roles in the body and have positive effects on health [1].

In one study, krill oil supplements inhibited memory loss in mouse models with Alzheimer's disease. In addition, krill oil has been found to be more beneficial for inflammation and cognitive function due to its lipid nature, which improves bioavailability and absorption efficiency [2].

Krill Oil For Age-related Brain Degeneration: Is It Effective?

Here are the important points from the studies:

Point 1: Researchers studied the effects of krill oil on a roundworm model of Parkinson's disease (PD). Krill oil was found to protect dopaminergic neurons from age-related degeneration and to improve cognition. Parkinson's disease is believed to be caused by the degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons.

Point 2: A study of roundworms was chosen because their aging processes are similar to those of humans. The researchers first examined the effects of krill oil on worm models of Parkinson's disease (PD), characterized by degeneration of dopaminergic neurons [3].

Point 3: It was observed that worms untreated with krill oil experienced a deterioration of over 30 per cent of their dopaminergic neurons (the primary source of dopamine in mammals) after six days. However, worms treated with krill oil did not experience a reduction in DA neurons [4].

Point 4: In the study, the researchers noted that worms with Parkinson's disease did not respond to krill oil, indicating that the oil may have an effect on underlying mechanisms that play a role in aging and Parkinson's disease.

Point 5: Researchers found that krill oil also reduced senescence, or the loss of cells' ability to grow and divide. The researchers reported similar results in tests on human connective tissue cells.

Point 6: Additionally, the researchers found that krill oil led to a six-fold decrease in oxidative stress in worms and improved their cognition.

Point 7: The difference between krill oil and other marine oils in terms of neuroprotection is that krill oil contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in the form of phospholipids and not triglycerides like fish oil.

Point 8: A second benefit of krill oil is its choline content, which is a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and therefore crucial for multiple neurological functions, including memory, mood, and muscle control [5].

Point 9: The evidence suggests that while other marine oil compounds may elevate various health indicators such as blood pressure, cardiovascular function, etc., krill oil may be particularly beneficial in slowing down a variety of neurodegenerative processes.

Point 10: According to the research, krill oil may promote healthy ageing in multiple ways, making it an excellent candidate for further preclinical and clinical research. It is therefore imperative to note that any solution that slows down neurodegeneration will significantly improve the quality of life of those at risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders [6]. In this study, the results suggest that dietary changes may provide protection against age-related degeneration of DA neurons.

However, these findings do not indicate that krill oil should be used to treat neurodegeneration in the general population.

On A Final Note...

As demonstrated in the study, omega-3 fatty acids, choline, and antioxidants can slow the deterioration of neurons caused by ageing. However, the studies should be repeated in animal models utilizing appropriate controls. Additionally, [pretreated] krill oil may be more effective in animal models than natural krill oil.

