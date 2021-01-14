14 Kitchen Spices To Prevent And Manage Diabetes Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Lifestyle and dietary pattern matter a lot when it comes to preventing chronic disease in the years to come. Diabetes is among the top five chronic diseases in the world and also one of the leading causes of disability and mortality.

Many people are unaware of the fact that diabetes risk can be reduced to around 80 per cent by a few minor changes in lifestyle and eating habits. One of the examples of changes in diet involves consumption of kitchen-friendly spices.

Kitchen spices such as turmeric and cinnamon have multiple therapeutic properties, including the prevention and management of diabetes. They are easily available in the market and one can avail their benefits in the most conventional way i.e by adding them to foods during cooking. [1]

In this article, we will discuss some of the most common, yet powerful spices which can help prevent or manage diabetes. Take a look.