Just In
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 18 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 20 hrs ago Stop Avoiding Rice, It Is A ‘Good Carb’: Read To Know Why
- 22 hrs ago Expert Article: What Is Root Canal Therapy? Can A Root Canal Treated Tooth Pain Again?
- 23 hrs ago Mask Mandates - Will We Only Act On Public Health Advice If Someone Makes Us?
Don't Miss
- Finance 4 Small-Cap Stocks To Go Ex-Bonus Soon, Details Here
- News New GST rates from today: Check what is costlier and what becomes cheaper
- Movies The Warrior Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni-Krithi Shetty's Action Drama Heads Towards Flop!
- Sports World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100m
- Technology Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro Launching Today With Pad Air Tab, Enco X2 Earbuds: Where To Watch Livestream Event?
- Education IISc Bengaluru Best Research Institute In NIRF Ranking 2022: Here is Top 10 Research Institutes in India
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review — The Fun-To-Ride Sporty Commuter Carries Forward The Pulsar Legacy
- Travel Must Know Airport Tricks for Safe and Smooth Travel
Karnataka Is Aiming To Bring Down Infant Mortality Rate To Single Digit: CM
The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Karnataka is 2 percent (around 20 per 1000 live births), and the aim is to bring it down to single digit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
He also advocated the need to bring down Maternal Mortality Rate in the state. "The IMR and MMR are much lower in the state except for 5-6 districts which have dragged the state a bit down. So we are giving special focus to these districts. For the first time in the history of the state, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working with high parameters on education, health, nutrition, women and child welfare in these taluks," Bommai said.
Efforts are on a war footing to bring down MMR in these 5-6 districts, he said, and appealed to the medical fraternity to join hands with the government in this endeavor.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics' organised by the Rainbow Children's Hospital here.
He noted that budgetary allocation for health and education has been increased while programmes are being implemented to eradicate malnutrition, and nutritious food is being served to children at Anganwadis and children of the poor working class.
He also emphasised the role of Pediatricians in maintaining the health of a child from the conception stage to adulthood.
- babyHiccups In Babies: Causes, Tips To Stop And Prevent It
- basicsWho Is A Midwife And What Are The Benefits Of Having A Midwife?
- disorders cureWorld Sepsis Day 2019: Sepsis In Infants And Children
- postnatal10 Reasons Why Alcohol Is Bad For Breastfeeding Mothers
- babyWhen Can Infants Start Drinking Water?
- babyCan Early Signs Of Depression Be Detected In An Infant’s Brain?
- basicsCan Taking Anti-Depressants During Pregnancy Cause Neurological Problems In The Children?
- prenatalPre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked To Infant Growth