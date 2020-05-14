Kabasura Kudineer: Ingredients, Benefits And Side Effects Of This Polyherbal Medicine Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

COVID-19 comes with many symptoms such as high fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia and other lung-related disorders. Immunity plays a vital role in preventing the effect of coronavirus. The ministry of AYUSH has given out many holistic approaches to combat COVID-19 infection through lifestyle modification, diets and use of medicinal plants.

Medicinal plants or herbs such as tulsi, turmeric and ginger have been used since ancient times to deal with multiple ailments. These Ayurvedic herbs have always been evergreen in improving immunity and fighting against infections.

According to recent updates, a Siddha medicine named Kabasura Kudineer has been making news all around. The medicine has been largely sold in many parts of India after a statement made by the AYUSH regarding its immunity-boosting capability. So, what exactly is it? Take a look.

COVID-19: Herbal Decoctions To Boost Your Immunity

What Is Kabasura Kudineer?

Kabasura Kudineer also termed as 'Nilavembu Kudineer' is a type of chooranam or powder form of medicine mainly used in the treatment of respiratory problems such as fever, cold, severe phlegm and flu. This polyherbal Siddha medicine is also widely used as a prophylactic during times of viral epidemic such as Swine flu. To get the proper benefits of this chooranam, it should be made into a decoction and then consumed. [1]

Ingredients Of Kabasura Kudineer

Kabasura Kudineer (KSK) consists of coarse powder of drugs which is pale brown in colour and very bitter. According to the International Ayurvedic Medical Journal, it is made up of 15 different ingredients which are listed below: [2]

Name of the ingredient Part used of the ingredient Use of the ingredient Chukku (Dry ginger) Rhizome Promotes digestion, treats asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Ilavangam (Cloves) Flower bud Kills bacteria and promote liver health. Akkarakaram (Aakarkara) Root For treating oral diseases, sore throat, cough and indigestion. Kadukkaithol (Harad) Pericarp Powerful antioxidant. Treats allergies and sore throat Karpuravalliilai (Oregano) Leaf Fights bacteria, improve airflow and prevent inflammatory diseases Seenthil (Giloy) Stem Boosts immunity, treats chronic fever, reduces asthma and fights lung problems. Nilavembucamulam (Chiretta) Full plant Has anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory properties. Koraikkizhangu (Nagarmotha) Rhizome Anti-bacterial, anti-spasmodic and antioxidant. Manages fever and stomach problems. Milagu (Kali Mirch) Fruit Reduces cough, cold and throat pain. Has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Sirukanchoriver (Tragiainvolucrata) Root Manages asthma symptoms and skin diseases. Mulliver (Vajradanti) Root Immunity-booster, treats stomach pain and urinary tract infection. Adhatodaiilai (Malabar Nut) Leaf Helps loose chest congestion, facilitates breathing and treats upper respiratory infections like cough and cold. Koshtam (Kuth) Root Improves blood flow and heal wounds. A good antibiotic herb for throat infection. Siruthekku (Ajwain) Root Prevents cough and improve airflow. Has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Vattathiruppver (Leghupatha) Root Improves digestion and other gastrointestinal problems.

COVID-19: Is Ceylon Tea A Potential Immunity Booster?

Health Benefits Of Kabasura Kudineer

1. Facilitates stomach health: Chikku, Koraikkizhangu and Vattathiruppver in KSK helps fight against all types of gastrointestinal problems and soothes the digestive fire. It also helps in flatulence.

2. Treats fever: Sirukanchoriver in KSK helps in lowering the temperature during fever. It also helps in managing asthma symptoms and respiratory problems.

3. Prevents bacterial infection: Ilavangam, Koraikkizhangu and Karpuravalliilai have anti-bacterial properties which help in killing bacteria and preventing their growth inside the body.

4. Treats respiratory problems: Siruthekku and Adhatodaiilai help in relieving respiratory problems such as cough, sore throat and breathing difficulties and improve the airflow. It also helps loose chest congestion and facilitates proper air supply in and out of the lungs.

5. Prevents inflammation: Nilavembucamulam, Siruthekku and Milagu have powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent inflammation of the lungs and other types of inflammation caused due to microbial infection.

How To Prepare Decoction

Take around 5 gms of chooranam or powder of KSK and put it to boil with around 300 ml of water. Boil the ingredients until the water reduces to 30 ml. Mix it with honey (optional) and consume it twice a day for up to two weeks to improve the immunity. [3]

The dosage should be taken only after proper consultation from a medical expert and depending on the severity of the condition.

Side Effects Of Kabasura Kudineer

There are no records yet talking about the side effects of KSK. however, it is advisable to consult an ayurvedic expert before starting with the medicine. During the consultation, don't forget to mention the drugs or supplements you are on to avoid any interaction between the medicines.

Is It Helpful In The Treatment Of COVID-19?

Kabasura Kudineer is a mixture of many beneficial herbs which is effective in boosting our immunity so that our body can fight against any type of infection. As far as its efficacy in treating COVID-19 is concerned, the Ministry of AYUSH and other health experts deny the fact that it is not to be considered as a treatment method for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 infection is mainly known to take a host in people with weak immunity and cause them severe symptoms. To prevent the spread of the infection at the very first step, boosting immunity is very essential. This makes KSK beneficial to be used by people. Also, not to forget that the best way to prevent COVID-19 is proper hand hygiene.

FAQs On Hand Hygiene:What You Should Remember And Follow

To Conclude

The medicine has only been suggested as a complementary drug to the government for two types of people: one who is highly vulnerable and others who are asymptomatic but tested positive. The medicine should not at all be considered a treatment method as more research is needed in this area.