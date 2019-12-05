Is Drinking Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

There's no doubt that coconut water is regarded as the most satiating drink. It is fresh, tasty, full of nutrients, and naturally sweet. . The best thing about coconut water is that it helps in balancing the electrolyte in the body, which is lost during exercise or other physical activities.

Coconut water is a popular drink among health conscious people. It is packed with multiple essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B1, potassium, sodium, copper, manganese, selenium, phosphorus, and iron. [1]

Coconut water has innumerable health benefits. Even so, do you know why it is considered among the safest drinks for diabetics? Let's find out. .

Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?

According to research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in Feb 2015 [2] , coconut water is very helpful in managing diabetes. In this research, a test was carried out on diabetic-induced rats to find out the effect of coconut water on blood coagulation.

It was found that coconut water along with L-arginine (an amino acid used to treat blood clots and increase blood flow) reduced the concentration of glucose in the rats and also exhibited antithrombic activity.

However, it is advised not to drink coconut water more than 250 ml a day (8 ounces) as it may hike the glucose level in the body and cause adverse effects. If you are taking in/consuming coconut water every day, remember to pick tender green coconuts for water and avoid eating the whitish pulp as it contains more fat and sugar.

Why Is Coconut Water Suitable For Diabetics?

Coconut water is sterile and naturally sweet. It contains two important salts: potassium and sodium which are required by our body to keep blood pressure in check. However, there are many other benefits which make it best for a person with diabetes. They are as follows:

More fibre: 100 g of coconut water contains 1.1 g of dietary fibre. The fibre helps to keep a track of glucose level in our body. Thus, due to high fibre and low carbs content in coconut water, it is recommended best for diabetics. [3]

100 g of coconut water contains 1.1 g of dietary fibre. The fibre helps to keep a track of glucose level in our body. Thus, due to high fibre and low carbs content in coconut water, it is recommended best for diabetics. Essential nutrient: Coconut water is packed with 24 mg calcium, 25 mg magnesium, 0.29 mg iron, 2.4 mg vitamin C, and 3 mcg of folate along with 250 mg potassium and 105 mg sodium, the two important salts required by our body [1] . These vital nutrients prevent the fluctuations of blood glucose in our body and thus, keep diabetes in check. [4]

Coconut water is packed with 24 mg calcium, 25 mg magnesium, 0.29 mg iron, 2.4 mg vitamin C, and 3 mcg of folate along with 250 mg potassium and 105 mg sodium, the two important salts required by our body . These vital nutrients prevent the fluctuations of blood glucose in our body and thus, keep diabetes in check. Helps in weight management: Weight matters a lot in people with diabetes. Coconut water has an excellent tendency to prevent hunger without compromising on essential nutrients due to the fibre in it. Also, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids in this sterile water help to maintain body glucose level and prevent gaining excess body weight. [5]

Weight matters a lot in people with diabetes. Coconut water has an excellent tendency to prevent hunger without compromising on essential nutrients due to the fibre in it. Also, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids in this sterile water help to maintain body glucose level and prevent gaining excess body weight. Low glycemic index: Coconut water has a low glycemic index which prevents the sudden spike of blood glucose in the body. Also, it helps prevent insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. [6]

Coconut water has a low glycemic index which prevents the sudden spike of blood glucose in the body. Also, it helps prevent insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Improves blood circulation: Coconut water provides great relief to diabetics by easing their symptoms. It helps to widen the blood vessels and treat the main symptoms of diabetes like numbness, discomforts, and blurred vision caused mainly due to poor blood circulation. [7]

View Article References [1] Nuts, coconut water (liquid from coconuts). USDA Food Composition Databases. United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service. Retrieved on <04.12.2019> [2] Preetha, P. P., Devi, V. G., & Rajamohan, T. (2015). Mature coconut water exhibits antidiabetic and antithrombotic potential via L-arginine-nitric oxide pathway in alloxan induced diabetic rats. Journal of basic and clinical physiology and pharmacology, 26(6), 575-583. [3] Patel, R. M., Jiang, P., Asplin, J., Granja, I., Capretz, T., Osann, K., … Clayman, R. V. (2018). Coconut Water: An Unexpected Source of Urinary Citrate. BioMed research international, 2018, 3061742. doi:10.1155/2018/3061742 [4] Liamis, G., Liberopoulos, E., Barkas, F., & Elisaf, M. (2014). Diabetes mellitus and electrolyte disorders. World journal of clinical cases, 2(10), 488–496. doi:10.12998/wjcc.v2.i10.488 [5] Preetha, P. P., Devi, V. G., & Rajamohan, T. (2012). Hypoglycemic and antioxidant potential of coconut water in experimental diabetes. Food & function, 3(7), 753-757. [6] Bae, Y. J., Bak, Y. K., Kim, B., Kim, M. S., Lee, J. H., & Sung, M. K. (2011). Coconut-derived D-xylose affects postprandial glucose and insulin responses in healthy individuals. Nutrition research and practice, 5(6), 533–539. doi:10.4162/nrp.2011.5.6.533 [7] Alleyne, T., Roache, S., Thomas, C., & Shirley, A. (2005). The control of hypertension by use of coconut water and mauby: two tropical food drinks. West indian medical journal, 54(1), 3-8.