India Records 2,685 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths
India on Saturday, May 28, 2022, recorded 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335. The case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, it said.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.13 crore.
