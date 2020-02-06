9 Effective Ways To Prevent The Risk Of Breast Cancer

ENGLISH

    Worldwide, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. It occurs when there is an abnormal growth of breast cancer cells that divide at a faster rate and start accumulating to form a lump in the breast. In this article, we will write about the ways that may reduce the risk of breast cancer.

    Certain lifestyle, environment and genetic factors elevate the risk of breast cancer. Genetic factors can't be changed, but lifestyle factors can be modified to prevent the risk of breast cancer. Here's what you can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

    Ways To Prevent The Risk Of Breast Cancer

    1. Eat plant-based foods

    Consuming bright-coloured fruits and vegetables containing flavonoids may help lower the risk of cancer. Flavonoid subtypes called flavonols and flavones have the potential to regulate cell division and stop the growth of breast cancer cells. A study showed an association between flavonoids and a reduced risk of breast cancer in post-menopausal women [1]. Eat plant-based foods such as eggplant, celery, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, apples and pears.

    2. Breast-feeding

    If a mother breastfeeds for more than a year, there are lower chances of developing breast cancer. One of the reasons being breast milk contains alpha-lactalbumin and oleic acid which limit the ability of breast tumour cells to act abnormally [2].

    3. Stay physically active

    Exercise plays a major role in the therapy of breast cancer. As per a study, physical activity can help reduce the risk of breast cancer by 25 to 30 per cent. Daily moderate physical activity should be carried out for 45 -60 minutes a day for 5 days a week [3].

    4. Quit smoking

    Studies have found a link between smoking and breast cancer risk in women. According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, women who had smoked for more than 20 years and women who started smoking 5 years before they first got pregnant had an overall risk of breast cancer that was 35% higher when compared with women who never smoked [4].

    5. Maintain body weight

    Maintaining a healthy weight is important. Being overweight increases the risk of breast cancer, and especially if a woman is overweight after attaining menopause. Doing moderate to vigorous exercise daily can cut down fat effectively.

    6. Limit alcohol intake

    Drinking alcohol excessively can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Women who drink 5 to 14.9 glasses per day was linked with an increased risk of breast cancer, according to a study in the British Medical Journal [5].

    7. Avoid birth control pills

    Birth control pills have their own share of benefits and health risks too. Women who take birth control pills very often have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer. According to a study, women who used contraceptive pills had a higher risk of getting breast cancer as compared to women who had not used contraceptive pills. Even after discontinuation of the pills, women who had used pills for more than five years still had a higher risk of breast cancer [6].

    8. Limit hormone replacement therapy

    Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) elevates the risk of breast cancer. Women who use combination hormone therapy for more than three to five years increase breast cancer risk.

    9. Undergo screening every month

    Undergoing breast cancer screening can help in early detection of breast cancer. Screenings can aid in preventing the early stages of breast cancer which makes it easier to treat it.

    To Conclude...

    Apart from the above-mentioned ways to prevent your risk of breast cancer, it is also important to self-examine your breasts daily to notice any changes such as a new lump or skin changes. If you notice any abnormal change in your breasts, consult a doctor immediately.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 18:49 [IST]
