8 Tips To Manage Your Asthma Symptoms

1. Avoid asthma allergens Identify the allergens that are triggering your asthma attack. These include air pollution, allergies, cold air, smoke and certain fragrance. Monitor yourself for several weeks and identify what is causing your asthma attack and keep a track of your symptoms. Once you identify it, stay away from those allergens and in this way, you can prevent yourself from an asthma attack [1].

2. Avoid falling ill often You need to take care of yourself to avoid falling ill often. Avoid close contact with people who are suffering from cold and flu to lower your risk of catching a cold and cough as it may worsen your asthma symptoms.

3. Stay away from smoking areas Smoke can trigger an asthma attack. So, limit the exposure of smoke that emits from the candles, incense sticks, tobacco and fireworks. Avoid public places that permit smoking and stay away from second-hand smoke to prevent an asthma attack [2].

4. Clean your home If dust-allergy is causing your asthma attack then your rooms should be clean and free of dust, change your bedsheets frequently and wash your pillow case and bedsheets in hot water and use a humidifier. 18 Effective Home Remedies For Asthma

5. Consider taking allergen immunotherapy Allergy shots (allergen immunotherapy) may help prevent asthma symptoms and keep your asthma under control. A doctor injects small doses of allergy shots into your skin to make you less sensitive to the allergens that are causing an asthma attack [3].

6. Take medications Don't miss out on your asthma medications as it will help manage your asthma symptoms. Taking asthma medications daily will reduce the inflammation in the airways and keep your asthma under control.

7. Get yourself vaccinated Take a flu vaccination every year to protect yourself from the flu (influenza) virus, which can worsen your asthma. If you get the flu, it can affect your lungs and cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways [4].