8 Tips To Manage Your Asthma Symptoms
Asthma is a respiratory disease caused by the inflammation of airways in the lungs. This causes breathing difficulties, coughing and wheezing. Certain allergens can trigger inflammation in the airways that can increase the risk of an asthma attack.
In order to control asthma and lower the risk of an asthma attack, you can follow certain preventive methods so that your asthma symptoms do not get aggravated. Here are some tips on how to manage your asthma symptoms.
1. Avoid asthma allergens
Identify the allergens that are triggering your asthma attack. These include air pollution, allergies, cold air, smoke and certain fragrance. Monitor yourself for several weeks and identify what is causing your asthma attack and keep a track of your symptoms. Once you identify it, stay away from those allergens and in this way, you can prevent yourself from an asthma attack [1].
2. Avoid falling ill often
You need to take care of yourself to avoid falling ill often. Avoid close contact with people who are suffering from cold and flu to lower your risk of catching a cold and cough as it may worsen your asthma symptoms.
3. Stay away from smoking areas
Smoke can trigger an asthma attack. So, limit the exposure of smoke that emits from the candles, incense sticks, tobacco and fireworks. Avoid public places that permit smoking and stay away from second-hand smoke to prevent an asthma attack [2].
4. Clean your home
If dust-allergy is causing your asthma attack then your rooms should be clean and free of dust, change your bedsheets frequently and wash your pillow case and bedsheets in hot water and use a humidifier.
5. Consider taking allergen immunotherapy
Allergy shots (allergen immunotherapy) may help prevent asthma symptoms and keep your asthma under control. A doctor injects small doses of allergy shots into your skin to make you less sensitive to the allergens that are causing an asthma attack [3].
6. Take medications
Don't miss out on your asthma medications as it will help manage your asthma symptoms. Taking asthma medications daily will reduce the inflammation in the airways and keep your asthma under control.
7. Get yourself vaccinated
Take a flu vaccination every year to protect yourself from the flu (influenza) virus, which can worsen your asthma. If you get the flu, it can affect your lungs and cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways [4].
8. Develop an asthma action plan
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Lung Association recommends developing an asthma action plan to help manage your asthma. Create an asthma action plan with the help of your doctor that would have information about the list of your medications, how to control your asthma symptoms and which medications to take during an asthma attack.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Is asthma a lifelong disease?
A. Asthma is a chronic respiratory problem that occurs when the airways in the lungs get inflamed. Asthma can't be cured but it can be prevented or treated with inhalers and medications.
2. How can asthma be managed?
A. Manage your asthma symptoms by taking your asthma medications daily and using inhalers whenever you have difficulty in breathing.
3. How do I know my asthma is under control?
A. Keep a check on how often do you have asthma symptoms during the day or night. If your asthma is well-controlled, you will experience very few asthma symptoms.