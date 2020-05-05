ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 Tips To Manage Your Asthma Symptoms

    By

    Asthma is a respiratory disease caused by the inflammation of airways in the lungs. This causes breathing difficulties, coughing and wheezing. Certain allergens can trigger inflammation in the airways that can increase the risk of an asthma attack.

    In order to control asthma and lower the risk of an asthma attack, you can follow certain preventive methods so that your asthma symptoms do not get aggravated. Here are some tips on how to manage your asthma symptoms.

    World Asthma Day 2020: Travelling Tips For Asthma Patients

    Array

    1. Avoid asthma allergens

    Identify the allergens that are triggering your asthma attack. These include air pollution, allergies, cold air, smoke and certain fragrance. Monitor yourself for several weeks and identify what is causing your asthma attack and keep a track of your symptoms. Once you identify it, stay away from those allergens and in this way, you can prevent yourself from an asthma attack [1].

    Array

    2. Avoid falling ill often

    You need to take care of yourself to avoid falling ill often. Avoid close contact with people who are suffering from cold and flu to lower your risk of catching a cold and cough as it may worsen your asthma symptoms.

    Array

    3. Stay away from smoking areas

    Smoke can trigger an asthma attack. So, limit the exposure of smoke that emits from the candles, incense sticks, tobacco and fireworks. Avoid public places that permit smoking and stay away from second-hand smoke to prevent an asthma attack [2].

    Array

    4. Clean your home

    If dust-allergy is causing your asthma attack then your rooms should be clean and free of dust, change your bedsheets frequently and wash your pillow case and bedsheets in hot water and use a humidifier.

    18 Effective Home Remedies For Asthma

    Array

    5. Consider taking allergen immunotherapy

    Allergy shots (allergen immunotherapy) may help prevent asthma symptoms and keep your asthma under control. A doctor injects small doses of allergy shots into your skin to make you less sensitive to the allergens that are causing an asthma attack [3].

    Array

    6. Take medications

    Don't miss out on your asthma medications as it will help manage your asthma symptoms. Taking asthma medications daily will reduce the inflammation in the airways and keep your asthma under control.

    Array

    7. Get yourself vaccinated

    Take a flu vaccination every year to protect yourself from the flu (influenza) virus, which can worsen your asthma. If you get the flu, it can affect your lungs and cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways [4].

    Array

    8. Develop an asthma action plan

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Lung Association recommends developing an asthma action plan to help manage your asthma. Create an asthma action plan with the help of your doctor that would have information about the list of your medications, how to control your asthma symptoms and which medications to take during an asthma attack.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    1. Is asthma a lifelong disease?

    A. Asthma is a chronic respiratory problem that occurs when the airways in the lungs get inflamed. Asthma can't be cured but it can be prevented or treated with inhalers and medications.

    2. How can asthma be managed?

    A. Manage your asthma symptoms by taking your asthma medications daily and using inhalers whenever you have difficulty in breathing.

    3. How do I know my asthma is under control?

    A. Keep a check on how often do you have asthma symptoms during the day or night. If your asthma is well-controlled, you will experience very few asthma symptoms.

    More ASTHMA News

    Read more about: asthma symptoms ways tips
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue