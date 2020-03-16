Coronavirus: How To Make Hand Sanitiser At Home Wellness oi-Amritha K

One of the most 'needed' things currently after protection masks, hand sanitisers are the next best thing to regularly washing your hands with soap. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hand washing is the best preventive measure [1].

Due to the increased demand and lack of supply of hand sanitisers, spotting one at your regular medical shop or even at a supermarket can be quite difficult now. Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection, shopkeepers are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand.

Please note that washing your hands with soap and water is the best and most effective form of preventive protection. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol [2][3].

However, I am here to tell you not to panic as it only takes three simple ingredients to make a hand sanitiser of your own.

Hand sanitiser gel Ingredients for hand sanitiser Isopropyl alcohol (According to the CDC, your sanitiser mix must be at least 60 per cent alcohol to be effective. However, it is directed best to use 99 per cent) [4]

Aloe vera gel

Tea tree oil Note: Your regular vodka and whiskey are not going to work here. Directions Mix 3 parts isopropyl alcohol to 1 part aloe vera gel.

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to give it a pleasant scent.

Mix well and use. Hand sanitiser spray (Recommended by WHO) Ingredients for hand sanitiser Isopropyl alcohol

Glycerol

Hydrogen peroxide

Distilled water

Spray bottle [5] Directions Mix 1 ⅔ cups alcohol with 2 teaspoons of glycerol (glycerol is available online).

Mix in 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide.

Then, add ¼ cup of distilled or boiled water, which has been cooled down.

Pour the solution into spray bottles.

You can wet a paper towel with it as well and use that as a wipe.

If you wish, add a few drops of essential oil. Note: At least ⅔ of your final mixture has to be alcohol. Dos Do wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Do make sure that your store-bought hand sanitiser has more than 60 per cent alcohol [6].

Do dry your hands before applying any hand sanitiser [7]. Don’ts Don't rely on DIY recipes based SOLELY on essential oils.

Don't be conservative with your sanitiser, cover every surface of both hands entirely with the sanitiser and rub until dry.

Don't use any hand sanitiser on greasy or dirty hands [8].

Don't assume all anti-bacterial wipes will help [9].

Don't expect baby wipes to work as well as handwashing or hand sanitiser.

Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. On A Final Note… While applying the hand sanitiser, thoroughly rub your hands together and make sure you cover the entire surface of your hands and all your fingers. Continue rubbing for 30 to 60 seconds or until your hands are dry [10]. Please note that, while alcohol-based hand sanitisers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, it cannot eliminate all types of germs. Frequently Asked Questions Q. If 60 per cent alcohol is good, is 100 per cent better? A. Surprisingly, no. Using 100 per cent alcohol will cause the alcohol to evaporate too quickly to effectively kill bacteria or viruses on your skin. Also, it would dry your skin out very quickly and cause it to become irritated. Q. Does hand sanitizer expire? A. Most commercial hand sanitizers are effective for a couple of years when stored in a dark and cold place. Q. Why is alcohol the main ingredient in most hand sanitizers? A. Alcohol is effective at killing different types of microbes, including both viruses and bacteria.