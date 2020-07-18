10 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Orchitis

1. Cold Compress Cold compress is very helpful in reducing the pain and swelling of the testicles. It numbs the inflamed area by reducing the blood flow and nerve activity, which significantly, reduces swelling and pain. [1] What to do: Place some ice cubes in a plastic bag or wrap in a clean cloth. Apply on the affected area for around 20 minutes and then, pat dry. Repeat the process after two hours if the pain persists. Men's Health Month 2020: Myths And Facts About Testosterone Replacement Therapy

2. Garlic Garlic helps boost the immune system and stimulate lymphocytes and macrophages which are natural killers of the infections and foreign substance entering the body. Also, the anti-inflammatory activity of garlic suppresses the inflammation caused by infections. This may help reduce pain and swelling of the testes caused due to infections. [2] What to do: Chop a few cloves of garlic, mix them with mustard oil and heat until the mixture turns brown. Then, cool the mixture and slowly massage on the affected area. Wash the area after a few hours. 17 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Foot Pain

3. Turmeric Curcumin, the main polyphenol in turmeric helps in the management of many inflammatory conditions. The compound targets the inflammatory cytokines at a cellular level caused due to infections. This may help relieve pain and reduce inflammation. [3] What to do: Daily include a considerable amount of turmeric in your meals. To get the anti-inflammatory effect of curcumin, it is suggested to consume around 500-1000 mg of turmeric. 11 Effective Ways to Lower Your Resting Heart Rate (RHR)

4. Olive Oil Oleic acid, the active compound in olive oil has an antioxidative effect. Also, polyphenols in the oil help in preventing oxidative stress in the cells. This property helps in the functioning of the immune system, which further helps in producing antibodies and reduces inflammatory markers in the blood. Olive oil also helps in raising the testosterone levels and may prevent the risk of infertility caused due to orchitis. What to do: Consume a considerable (around three-tablespoon) amount of olive oil daily. 20 Home Remedies To Treat Nerve Weakness

5. Yoghurt Yoghurt is a probiotic which has an anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effect. Being a probiotic, it balances the gut bacteria and may reduce orchitis symptoms such as vomiting and nausea. The anti-inflammatory property may reduce swelling of the testicles and immunomodulatory effect may boost the immune system to fight against infections. What to do: Consume a considerable amount of yoghurt daily in your diet. 25 Nature's Most Powerful Antibiotics: Number 21 Is Surprising

6. Apple Cider Vinegar The efficacy of apple cider vinegar (ACV) on orchitis is controversial. Though ACV is an antibiotic, its high acidic nature may interfere with the soft tissues of the testicles. ACV can be applied topically or taken orally only after consulting a medical expert. What to do: Mix equal proportion of water and ACV and apply on the area. Drink a glass of water mixed with a tsp of ACV daily to boost your immune system. 25 Food To Eat When You Have Food Poisoning

7. Echinacea Echinacea is a beneficial herb of the daisy family. It is an effective alternative for an antibiotic which may help treat the infections and calm orchitis symptoms such as pain and inflammation. Echinacea is also very effective for treating many kinds of STDs. [5] What to do: Consume echinacea tea every morning. Limit the consumption when you notice a reduction in the symptoms of orchitis. How To Treat Intertrigo: Safe And Effective Home Remedies

8. Eucalyptus Oil Eucalyptus oil has all the three properties; antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory. These properties may help in giving faster relief from pain and inflammation caused due to bacteria or virus. What to do: Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in a warm bath and soak yourself. Do it three days in a row and continue only if the symptoms persist. How To Get Rid Of A Stye: Safe And Effective Home Remedies

9. Thyme Oil Thyme oil is helpful in reducing many types of chronic inflammation. The major bioactive compound in the oil (carvacrol and thymol) inhibit immunomodulatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory activities. These properties may reduce pain and swelling of the testicles as well as boost the immune system. [6] What to do: Mix thyme oil with a carrier oil (lavender/jojoba/coconut) and apply on the affected area. First, try with a small drop and if the area irritates, avoid using it. 10 FAQs About Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (Cancer Of The White Blood Cells)