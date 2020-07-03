20 Home Remedies To Treat Nerve Weakness

1. Omega-3 fatty Acids A central nervous system (CNS) is composed of long chains of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. A study says that omega-3 is a vital component for visual and neural development. It helps prevent neurological, psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases to a large extent. Omega-3 may also have neuroprotective potential against acute neurological injury. [1] What to do: Eat foods such as salmon, sardines, flaxseeds, walnuts and chia seeds as they are naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids. 25 Nature's Most Powerful Antibiotics: Number 21 Is Surprising

2. Sunlight Sunlight (early morning) helps boost vitamin D in the body. There are around 200 genes that are regulated due to this sunlight vitamin. Vitamin D also helps with calcium metabolism and proper functioning of the neuromuscular system. [2] Getting regular sunlight may help in the development of brain cells and protects nerves. It also plays an important role in neurotransmission. [3] What to do: Stay in the early morning sunlight for at least 15-20 minutes daily. Avoid afternoon sunlight as they may cause skin problems.

3. Regular Exercise Disorders of CNS can lead to conditions like depression and dementia. A study says that exercise shows positive effects on several brain functions such as circadian rhythm, stress response and cognitive functions. It can also be promising in recovery from neurological and psychiatric disorders. [4] What to do: Exercise daily. Even jogging or walking for half an hour will do the job in improving nerve weakness.

4. Seafood Seafood is packed with vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and amino acids. These essential nutrients may help in the development of the nervous system and the brain. Seafood includes fatty fish such as mackerel and herring, lean fish such as haddock and cod along with crab, lobster and shrimp. [5] What to do: Consume the aforementioned seafood. You can also consume their derivatives such as fish oil.

5. Healthy Seeds Seeds such as chia seeds, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds contain phenolic compounds, antioxidants, proteins, vitamins and minerals. They help to prevent the oxidative damage, cell death and inflammation of the brain and enrich its cells by the essential nutrients. [6] What to do: Add the aforementioned seeds to your favourite curries, vegetables or soups to get their benefits. Avoid its overconsumption.

6. Walking Barefooted A study says that contact of the human body with the earth's surface causes amazing effects on health and physiology, especially those related to immune response, reduction in inflammation, prevention of autoimmune diseases and wound healing. Walking barefooted may help reduce stress, calm the mind and the body, improve sleep quality and other bodily functions. [7] What to do: Walk barefooted in grass, moist ground or sand for around 30 minutes daily, especially in the morning.

7. Green Leafy Vegetables Green leafy vegetables protect against cognitive decline and one among the best nerve weakness treatment at home. A study shows that consuming one serving of green leafy vegetables per day helps to slow down the cognitive decline and neurological problems that occur with ageing. Leafy greens rich in vitamin K, folate, beta-carotene, flavonoid and lutein are recommended. [8] What to do: Consume green vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, cabbage, peas and kale at least once with your meal. Try to avoid canned or frozen vegetables.

8. Dark Chocolates Flavonoids and antioxidants in dark chocolates are great for cognitive performance and degenerative diseases. Dark chocolates have potent cognition-enhancing and neuroprotective actions. It has a mild stimulatory effect on the CNS and also helps in supplying glucose and oxygen to the neurons. [9] Magnesium in dark chocolate also helps in relaxing the nervous system What to do: Try to eat dark chocolate 3-4 times a week. In a day, 30-40 gm is recommended. Avoid dark chocolates that contain more sugar.

9. Dried Fruits Dried fruits such as almonds, apricots and walnuts are packed with a high concentration of magnesium. This essential nutrient plays a vital role in neuromuscular conduction and nerve transmission. Magnesium also plays a protective role against neuronal cell death and may prevent and treat multiple neurological diseases. [10] What to do: Consume a moderate amount of dried fruits daily (around 20 g).

10. Deep Breathing Exercises Deep breathing exercises (DBE) help train both the mind and the body. Studies say that DBE improves the functionality of the autonomic nervous system that controls and regulates body functions such as respiration, heart rate, urination and sexual arousal. [11] What to do: Perform DBE every morning. Avoid doing them immediately after a meal.

11. Yoga, Meditation And Aerobics Yoga (kundalini yoga and dhanurasana), meditation and aerobics are considered one among the best natural remedies to treat nerve weakness. Yoga improves the functionality of the peripheral nervous system, meditation helps in conserving the body's energy by activating the parasympathetic nervous system and aerobics helps improve CNS disorders such as ADHD and chronic depression. What to do: Perform yoga, meditation or aerobics daily.

12. Berries Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. These essential compounds show a positive effect on brain-related diseases and promote neuronal signalling [12] What to do: Include berries in your diet by adding it to fruit salads, smoothies or pancakes.

13. Teas Teas such as chamomile tea and green tea are rich in terpenoids and flavonoids. Chamomile tea is widely used as a mild sedative to calm down nerves and reduce depression and anxiety. [13] On the other hand, phytochemicals in green tea stimulates the CNS and contributes to good health. [14] What to do: Consume chamomile or green tea at least twice a day. Passionflower and lavender tea are also considered beneficial.

14. Aromatherapy Aromatherapy helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system that regulates heart, digestion, urination, sexual arousal and many more. Essential oils such as lavender, bergamot and chamomile used for aromatherapy not only calm the stress and anxiety but activates a nervous system that helps regulate different body functions. [15] This shows that aromatherapy can be one of the best home remedies to treat nerve weakness. What to do: Perform aromatherapy with essential oils for at least 30 minutes once or twice a day. Also, go for a relaxing massage that uses essential oils.

15. Water Therapy Water therapy, pool therapy or hydrotherapy is as old as mankind. It is widely used in naturopathic treatments for health promotions. A study says that water immersion (head-out) causes psychological and physiological reactions and helps maintain normal electrical impulse of the body. Water therapy also helps reduce local oedema and muscle spasms. [16] What to do: Switch between cold and hot water while taking a bath. First bath with cold water and then with warm water. Then, end your bath with cold water.

16. Vitamin B12 Vitamin B12 is essential for the CNS in all ages. A study finds that deficiency of this essential vitamin is linked to worse sensory and motor impairments.[17] Another study shows that vitamin B12 may help prevent CNS disorders such as dementia, mood disorders and Alzheimer's. [18] What to do: Consume foods rich in vitamin B12 such as poultry, meat, eggs, fish and fortified cereals.

17. St. John's Wort St John's Wort is a yellow flower mainly used as an antidepressant. Depression is a serious mental illness followed by other disorders like insomnia, poor concentration, loss of appetite, loss of interest and anxiety. St John's Wort is an essential herb that may help treat the above problems and others related to neurotransmitters. [19] What to do: Prepare St. John's Wort tea by boiling the dried herb or its flower in water. Drink it at least twice a day. Avoid its overconsumption.

18. Dairy Products Epilepsy is a nervous system disorder characterised by seizures. A study shows that lower fat dairy products decrease the threshold of seizures. The peptides in milk increase brain metabolism and play an important role in epilepsy control. Caution, cow's milk may cause neuronal inflammation in some people who are allergic to milk protein casein. [20] What to do: Drink not more than 2-3 cups of milk a day. Avoid, if you are allergic to it.

19. Eat Foods That Soothe Your Belly Health of the digestive system is linked to both the CNS and enteric nervous system. The symbiotic gut microorganism (non-harmful bacteria of the gut) plays an important role in digestion and any disturbance to them may cause CNS diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's. Disorder of the nerves can directly affect the gut. Therefore, consume foods that soothe the belly and help maintain gut flora. [21] What to do: Eat foods such as yoghurt, high-fibre fruits and veggies, olive oil and almonds.

20. Rest And Sleep Well Poor sleep quality affects both the CNS and peripheral nervous system. The lack of sleep increases amygdala reactivity and causes reduced emotional stimuli, memory problems, depression and stress. [22] This is why a proper sleep is considered as one among the best home remedies for nerve pain. What to do: Take at least 7-9 hours of sleep daily. Maintain a sleep timing.