Easy And Effective Home Remedies for Melasma (Dark Patches On The Skin)

Experts say that whatever we eat, reflects on our skin and health. A healthy and nutritious diet is very important to prevent skin problems such as ageing, dry skin and pigmentation. Skin pigmentation is one of the common and harmless skin problems that does not cause any health issues but can affect your appearance and cause you embarrassment.

Melasma is an acquired hyperpigmentation disorder that causes grey-black dark patches on the skin, especially on your forehead, cheeks and upper lip. Several treatment methods such as laser surgery, steroid creams and chemical peeling are available for melasma. They are effective but may come with side effects.

Home remedies for melasma will help you get rid of the black patches easily and in the most natural way with zero or minimal side effects. So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at these amazing and simple home remedies for melasma and make your skin beautiful and glowing.

1. Aloe Vera Melasma is a common dermatological condition during pregnancy. In a study conducted on pregnant women, aloe vera leaf gel extract has shown 32 per cent improvement in lightening melasma patches just in five weeks. The study also says that there was no significant difference between the women in terms of occupation, sunscreen usage, family history and hours spend in the sun. [1] How to use: apply pure aloe vera gel on melasma affected areas before going to sleep. Wash the area with lukewarm water the next morning. Do it daily until the spot gets lighter. 2. Lemon Juice Lemon juice is a great source of vitamin C, an antioxidant which is good for all skin problems. It acts as a natural bleach that helps in peeling off the outer darker layer of the skin. However, one should use lemon juice in limited amount as its excessive use can cause irritation to the skin. [2] How to use: Apply lemon juice all over the pigmented area and rub them gently for around 1-2 minutes. Leave the skin for 20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. Do it 2-3 times a day. 3. Apple cider vinegar The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar acts as a natural chemical peeling agent and lightens the melasma patches. Also, it contains polyphenols that act as an antioxidant and protect the skin from the UV rays damage. How to use: Mix equal proportion of water and apple cider vinegar. Apply them on the affected area and leave for a few minutes. Wash the area with lukewarm water and pat dry. Avoid the mixture going in your eyes. Is Hyperpigmentation A Serious Skin Condition? Know About The Causes, Treatments and Prevention 4. Green tea Green tea contains an active compound called catechins that prevents our skin from damage. The antioxidant nature of the tea also protects the skin from the sunlight. [3] Green tea is considered as a great choice for healthy skin as it helps improve skin elasticity, scaling, moisture, roughness and water homeostasis. How to use: Drink around 2-3 cups of green tea a day. 5. Onion Juice Raw onion contains sulfoxides, cepaenes and other sulphur compounds that help in clearing melasma patches from the skin. A study says that dried skin of red onion potentially helps in skin-whitening by blocking the cell actions leading to excess production of melanin. [4] How to use: Prepare onion juice by grinding onions. Using a cotton ball, apply the juice in the affected area and leave the skin for 20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. Repeat the process two times daily. Head Lice: How Do They Spread? Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention 6. Turmeric And Milk This home remedy has been used for ages to treat multiple skin problems. The bleaching property of turmeric lightens the skin while milk helps in moisturising and whitening the affected areas. How to do: Make a paste by mixing 5-6 tbsp of turmeric and enough milk to make a smooth paste. Apply it on the affected area and massage for 3-5 minutes. Leave the skin for 20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. 7. Orange Mask Orange is a great source of vitamin C and citric acid. It contains an active compound called polymethoxyflavonoids that has an anti-inflammatory property. The compound helps to suppress inflammation caused due to UV rays of the sun and protects the skin from damage. [5] How to use: Dry orange peels and make a powder out of it. Prepare a paste by mixing orange peel powder, water and honey. Apply them on the pigmented area and massage for two minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. Repeat the process 3-4 times a week.