7 Effective Home Remedies For Chickenpox Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Chickenpox is a contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It causes itchy rashes with fluid-filled blisters and flu-like symptoms. While chickenpox mostly affects children, adults can also contract it if they have been exposed to the virus. This article will focus on some of the most effective home remedies for chickenpox.

A person can come in contact with the virus by breathing in the same air as an infected person or coming in close contact with the blisters. The symptoms of chickenpox include fever, loss of appetite, headache, tiredness, and so on.

Chickenpox can create a lot of discomfort and in order to ease the discomfort and manage its symptoms, here are some effective home remedies that you could try.

Home Remedies For Chickenpox

1. Oatmeal baths

Oatmeals baths can soothe the infected skin and bring relief from the itchiness as it contains anti-inflammatory compounds called beta-glucans, which can help lower inflammation and the intensity of the itchiness [1] .

Grind 1tbsp of oatmeal and soak it in a glass of warm water for a few minutes.

Then pour this mixture in a cloth bag and tighten it.

Place the oatmeal bag into your bath water and soak for 20 minutes.

Do this daily, until the symptoms subside.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda contains anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can help soothe itchy and inflamed skin [2] .

Add a cup of baking soda to your lukewarm bathwater.

Soak yourself for 15-20 minutes.

Do this every day.

Joint Pain In Children: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And How To Treat It

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is one of the oldest and most widely used medicinal plants in the world. It is known to have antibiotic, anti-fungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that will reduce the itchiness and soothe the skin [3] .

Brew 2-3 chamomile tea bags and allow it to cool.

Dip a cotton ball into it and apply on the itchy areas of the skin.

Adding few chamomile flowers to your bath water and soaking in it will also work.

Do this daily.

4. Calamine lotion

Calamine lotion is a mixture of zinc oxide and calamine which can help reduce the itchiness and irritation in your skin caused by the blisters [4] .

With the help of a cotton swab, spread calamine lotion on the itchy areas on the skin.

5. Cold compress

A cold compress can also help ease the symptoms of chickenpox. Applying a cold compress on the affected area will lower the itchiness and inflammation on the skin.

Wrap an ice pack in a towel and apply it on the affected area.

Dehydration Can Alter Human Brain, Affect Mental And Physical Performance

6. Neem juice

Neem contains anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and anti-viral properties, which can give instant relief from itchiness when applied on the skin [5] .

Grind a handful of neem leaves to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the blisters and leave it on for a few hours.

7. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an excellent home remedy for easing chickenpox symptoms. It contains lauric acid which fights off the bacteria, virus and fungi on the skin, thus eliminating itchy skin [6] .

Take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it on the itchy areas.

Leave it on for as long as possible.

Do this 2-3 times a day.

Is Dosa Good For A Weight-loss Diet?

Tips For Itchiness Caused By Chickenpox

Cut your nails short to avoid creating cuts on your skin.

Wear hand socks at night to avoid scratching.

Wear loose-fitting cotton clothes.

Pat the body dry after you bathe, instead of rubbing the skin.

View Article References [1] Kurtz, E. S., & Wallo, W. (2007). Colloidal oatmeal: history, chemistry and clinical properties.Journal of drugs in dermatology: JDD,6(2), 167-170. [2] Lundberg, W. O., Halvorson, H. O., & Burr, G. O. (1944). The antioxidant properties of nordihydroguaiaretic acid.Oil & Soap,21(2), 33-35. [3] Srivastava, J. K., Shankar, E., & Gupta, S. (2010). Chamomile: A herbal medicine of the past with bright future.Molecular medicine reports,3(6), 895–901. [4] Mak, M. F., Li, W., & Mahadev, A. (2013). Calamine lotion to reduce skin irritation in children with cast immobilisation.Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery,21(2), 221-225. [5] Tiwari, V., Darmani, N. A., Yue, B. Y., & Shukla, D. (2010). In vitro antiviral activity of neem (Azardirachta indica L.) bark extract against herpes simplex virus type-1 infection.Phytotherapy research : PTR,24(8), 1132–1140. [6] Goddard, A. L., & Lio, P. A. (2015). Alternative, Complementary, and Forgotten Remedies for Atopic Dermatitis.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2015, 676897.