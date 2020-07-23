10 Best Home Remedies For Bronchitis Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Bronchitis is a common respiratory disease. It is an inflammation of the airways in the lungs (bronchi), which carry air to and from the lungs. Bronchitis can be acute or chronic.

The symptoms of bronchitis are cough that contains mucous, sore throat, headache, wheezing, difficulty in breathing, body ache, blocked nose and sinuses, chest congestion and low fever and chills.

Acute bronchitis can be treated at home using natural remedies and the symptoms may clear up within a few weeks. However, if the symptoms are still persisting or you have chronic bronchitis, seek medical attention immediately.

Here, we list down the home remedies for bronchitis.

1. Garlic Garlic contains a compound called allicin that possesses anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, antibacterial and antiviral properties. A study published in the journal Pharmacognosy Review shows that garlic is effective in treating bronchitis [1]. • Consume fresh garlic cloves. • You can also add garlic in your food. 18 Effective Home Remedies For Asthma Symptoms 2. Salt water gargle Salt water gargle can ease sore throat and may help in the breakdown of mucous that coats and irritates your throat [2]. • Just dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. • Sip small amounts of water and gargle. • Spit it out and repeat it several times a day. 3. Ginger Studies have shown that ginger can help in relieving bronchitis symptoms. Ginger contains a compound called gingerol that contains anti-inflammatory properties which are helpful against respiratory infections including bronchitis [3]. • Drink ginger tea, eat it raw or add it in your food. 4. Steam water inhalation Steam water inhalation is another effective home remedy that works by loosening up the mucus so that it can pass out from the body more easily. The hot water vapour relaxes the muscles and eases coughing. • Boil water in a bowl, place a towel over your head and lean over the bowl to inhale the steam. • Breathe in the steam for at least 10 minutes. 12 Home Remedies For COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) 5. Honey and lemon Honey and lemon tea can help soothe sore throat and reduce cough. Honey contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which aid in soothing irritated mucous membranes and lemon is used as an expectorant. • Pour a glass of water in a bowl and boil it. • Squeeze the juice of half a lemon and mix it. • Remove the water from the heat and add a teaspoon of honey and drink it. • Do this thrice a day. 6. Eucalyptus oil Eucalyptus oil contains a compound called cineole, which has anti-inflammatory, bronchodilating and mucolytic properties. This aromatic essential oil has been shown to lower the severity of cough after four days [4]. • Add 12 drops of eucalyptus oil in 150 ml of boiling water and inhale the steam. • Do this thrice a day daily. 7. Tea tree oil Tea tree oil possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Studies have shown that tea tree oil can aid in treating bronchitis [5]. • In a glass of boiling water add few drops of tea tree oil and inhale the steam. • Do this twice or thrice a day. 8. Drink plenty of water Drinking water throughout the day can help in loosening the mucous in your chest so that you can cough it up, resulting in clearing off the mucous. • Drink 12 glasses of water a day. 9. Drink hot soup A steamy bowl of hot chicken soup can work wonders for your sore throat and reduce cough. Chicken soup has a mild anti-inflammatory effect that can help lower the symptoms of bronchitis [6]. Have a bowl of chicken soup daily. 10. Turmeric Curcumin, an active compound found in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which can help in relieving chest congestion and body aches and improve your breathing. Drink turmeric tea or add turmeric in your foods. Lifestyle Changes To Help Manage Bronchitis Symptoms • Have a good sleep. • Quit smoking. • Avoid second-hand smoke. • Avoid inhaling polluted air. • Eat a healthy, nutritious diet. To Conclude... It is important that you treat the symptoms of bronchitis in the first place to ensure a faster recovery. Also, seek medical advice before you use any of the above home remedies.