5 High Fibre Fruits Which Will Help You Lose Weight Easily

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate which is indigestible by our body. Fruits which are rich in fibre are often low in calories and have a large number of health benefits. One of the prominent benefits of fibre-rich fruits is weight loss. As we know that most of the forms of carbohydrates are broken down into glucose to provide us with the energy, fibre remains unbroken and indigestible, giving us a feeling of satiety when consumed along with keeping our appetite under control.

Many people prefer consuming fibre-rich fruits for weight loss as they bulk our stomach and keep our hunger at bay for a long time. In fact, they are considered the best weight-loss food items because they move slowly in the gut and give us a feeling of fullness, hence preventing us from consuming those extra calories that add to the risk of obesity. Fibre-rich fruits can be consumed at any time of the day, especially breakfast.

Here is the list of fibre-rich fruits which will help you lose weight easily. Let's have a look.

1. Avocado 100 g of avocado is loaded with 6.7 g of dietary fibre. According to a study, avocado contains bioactive compounds that help to reduce the risk of becoming obese. They are also considered a rich source of dietary fibre that increases satiety and lowers the desire to eat. [1] 2. Raspberries 100 g of raspberries contains 6.5 g of dietary fibre. According to a study, raspberries prevent and improve fatty liver and obesity in an individual. The study also shows that raspberries help decrease body weight and hepatic triacylglycerol content. [2] 3. Kiwi 100 g of kiwi fruit contains 3 g of dietary fibre. Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit that contains both soluble and insoluble fibre. Consuming the fruit gives a sense of fullness and satiety, making us drop those excess calories that are responsible for weight gain. It also contains an enzyme called actinidain that helps in the digestion. [3] 4. Guava 100 g of guava contains 5.4 g of dietary fibre. It is one among those superfoods that have low-calories and high dietary fibre. According to a study, guava is considered best for regulating lipid profile (cholesterol) and blood sugar in individuals. [4] 5. Pomegranate 100 g of pomegranate contains 4 g of dietary fibre. Pomegranate's positive effects on reducing obesity have been mentioned in many studies. One study says that the presence of high antioxidants, tannins and anthocyanins in pomegranate is responsible for the reduction of fats in an individual. [5]