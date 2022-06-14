ENGLISH
    Heatwave Persists In Parts Of Delhi, Respite Two Days Away

    By

    A punishing heatwave seared parts of Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.

    However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected after two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.

    The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius.

    On Sunday, the city recorded the highest night temperature on a June day in four years at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

    On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 46.6 degrees Celsius at the Najafgarh weather station, making it the hottest place in the city.

    Sports Complex, Mungeshpur and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
    heatwave delhi
     
