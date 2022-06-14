Just In
- 1 min ago Snana Yatra Of Lord Jagannath 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, And Celebrations
- 32 min ago Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy: A Rare Condition Of Bulging Muscles Hypertrophy
- 1 hr ago Pimple Ruining Your Outing? Here Are Some Tips To Reduce Pimple Size
- 1 hr ago Monsoon Gardening: 8 Best Plants And Vegetables To Grow At Home During The Rains
Don't Miss
- Finance WPI inflation Surges To A New High of 15.88% in May Amid Rising Prices of Food Items And Crude Oil
- Technology Google AI Can Feel Human Emotions, Claims Engineer; Can AI Really Gain Sentience?
- Movies Shilpa Shetty Recalls When Her Mother Called Her Useless; 'She Bawled For The First Time'
- News Prophet row: UP cops arrest 337 people, file 13 cases
- Sports England woman cricketer Katherine Brunt twerks on camera as Joe Root slams ton in Trent Bridge Test
- Automobiles Kawasaki Electric Bike For Kids: Children As Young As 3-Years-Old Can Ride This Kawasaki
- Education Assam Police SI Result 2022 Declared At slprbassam.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Want to Travel With Your Pet? 5 Top Pet Friendly Destinations In India
Heatwave Persists In Parts Of Delhi, Respite Two Days Away
A punishing heatwave seared parts of Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.
However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected after two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the city recorded the highest night temperature on a June day in four years at 32.8 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 46.6 degrees Celsius at the Najafgarh weather station, making it the hottest place in the city.
Sports Complex, Mungeshpur and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
- wellnessWhat Are The Health Problems Caused By Heatwave?
- wellness13 Expert Tips For Beating The Heat Wave (Without An AC); How To Make DIY AC
- wellnessHeat Wave: 12 Natural Ways To Stay Cool This Summer
- wellnessDelhi Hospital Successfully Treats Chronic Constipation Using Biofeedback Therapy
- wellnessBangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Here's Why
- healthOmicron In 46 Per Cent Of Latest Samples, Spreading In Community In Delhi: Health Minister
- art cultureDilli Haat Is Just The Place For Art And Fashion Lovers - Glimpses From A Recent Walk! [PHOTOS]
- healthAmid Fire Breakout In AIIMS, Doctors Helped A Woman Deliver A Baby Girl
- wellnessAir Pollution Can Affect Your Bones - Study
- wellnessDelhi Witness Rise In Hypertension Cases; 5 Effective Ways To Prevent Hypertension
- fashion trendsThe Fashionable Indian State- Delhi Has Its Unique Style Quotient Too, Check It Out
- pulseGhosts In Delhi Which Are Troublesome