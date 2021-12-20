New Year 2022: 21 Healthy New Year's Resolutions That Are Easy To Keep! Take A Look

How To Keep Your New Year's Resolutions 1. Get a good night's sleep: Sleep plays a vital role in health, and sleep deprivation can result in serious health consequences. A lack of sleep may increase your risk of weight gain, heart disease, and depression. It is important to evaluate your schedule and lifestyle to improve sleep quantity and quality to determine the most effective methods [2]. 2. Make more home-cooked meals: Studies have shown that people who cook more meals at home have better diet quality and less body fat than those who eat more meals while on the go [3]. Make one meal a day at first, then gradually increase the frequency until most of your meals and snacks are prepared at home. 3. Regularly shop for groceries: You need a well-stocked pantry and refrigerator to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals. Making a New Year's resolution to go grocery shopping more often might be a good idea if you are not accustomed to buying groceries. 4. Consume more fresh produce: By including more cooked and raw vegetables and fruits in your diet in the new year, you can greatly enhance your health. It has been demonstrated in numerous studies that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can prevent various illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and obesity, as well as overall mortality. 5. Consume more whole foods: Consuming more whole foods is one of the simplest and most sustainable ways to improve overall health. The process of adding more whole foods to your diet can be achieved gradually and consistently. For example, try adding one serving of your favourite vegetable to your diet every day if you are not used to eating vegetables [4].

... 6. Limit junk/restaurant foods: For a quick meal or snack, many people turn to convenience foods, such as packaged chips, cookies, frozen dinners and fast food. However, although these foods may be tasty and readily available, they can be detrimental to your health if consumed too frequently. Therefore, you may want to make a resolution to prepare more meals at home using healthy ingredients in order to reduce your consumption of convenience foods [5]. 7. Spend more time outdoors: By increasing time spent outside, you can improve your health by reducing stress, elevating your mood, and even lowering your blood pressure. A New Year's resolution to spend more time outdoors every day can benefit most people, no matter where they live. Incorporating nature into your daily routine may be as simple as a walk during your lunch break or a hike on the weekend. 8. Consume fewer sweetened beverages: In light of the fact that sugary drinks are associated with obesity, fatty liver, heart disease, insulin resistance, and cavities among children and adults, reducing consumption of sweetened beverages is a wise decision. 9. Reduce screen time: Studies have shown that spending excessive amounts of time on electronic devices, particularly social media, can lead to depression, anxiety, and loneliness. If you resolve to spend less time scrolling through social media, watching television, or playing computer games, you may find that your mood and productivity will improve [6]. 10. Make physical activity a part of your life: Start by choosing an activity that you enjoy and that fits into your schedule. Simple and sustainable exercise resolutions are easy to implement, such as taking a half-hour walk, jog, or bike ride before work or swimming at the gym on your way home. Next, establish an attainable goal, such as walking a few specific days per week rather than attempting to walk every day.

... 11. Make meditation a habit: Meditation is an evidence-based method for promoting mental health. Those who suffer from anxiety or depression may find it particularly beneficial. This is an excellent New Year's resolution because there are many ways to meditate, and it is easy to find books, podcasts, and apps for teaching how to start a meditation practice [7]. 12. Take good care of your teeth: A New Year's resolution idea that can and should be maintained for life is to maintain good oral health. Regular brushing and flossing your teeth can prevent oral conditions such as gum disease and bad breath. In addition to brushing and flossing regularly, a dental check-up and cleaning are recommended at least once a year [8]. 13. Make household products healthier: To create a healthier environment for yourself and your family, make a New Year's resolution to purchase more natural beauty products, household cleaners, laundry detergents, and personal care products [9]. 14. Be more active and less sedentary: Most people sit more than they should, whether it is because of a sedentary job or being physically inactive. Excessive sitting can have negative health consequences. Make a resolution, for example, to go for a 15-minute walk at lunch or to get up and walk for 5 minutes every hour if you have a desk job that requires long periods of sitting. 15. Don't drink too much alcohol: In spite of the fact that alcohol can certainly fit into a healthy diet, excessive consumption can adversely affect your health. Consider setting yourself a reasonable goal to help you stay on track, such as limiting your drinking to weekend nights only or setting a weekly limit for alcohol consumption.