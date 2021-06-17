Father’s Day 2021: Healthy Indian Diet For Your Father Over 50

Ageing And Digestive Health

You may be thinking, what is so special about this article? Why change my father's diet as he turns 50? Well, this article is for everyone who has a father over 50, husband over 50, son over 50, male-friend over 50 or yourself is a man over 50.

While problems with your digestive system can appear at any time, the risk increase as you age [1], globally, nearly 40 per cent of older adults have one or more age-related digestive symptom each year. In addition, medications, inactivity and even gravity can take their toll and contribute to digestive troubles as you get older [2].

Some of the common causes of digestive issues as you get older are multiple medications, inactivity and dehydration, problems with the mouth and the oesophagus, ulcers, diverticular disease etc. [3].

Your eating habits also likely change because food may no longer be as pleasurable and tasty as it used to be; that is, when we are infants, we have the most taste buds, and they gradually reduce in number as we get older [4]. An unbalanced diet can cause iron, B12 and other vitamin deficiencies, which in turn result in digestive problems. Therefore, you must have a balanced meal which at the same time is tasty and keeps you interested in eating well and more.

In this article, we will look at some of the healthiest Indian foods that are good for men over 50.