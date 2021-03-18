Health Facts For Women Over 40: What To Look Out For And Mistakes To Avoid Wellness oi-Amritha K

Age is indeed just a number. But as this number changes every year, so does your body. Your metabolism can slow down, and it also increases the risk of you contracting several diseases. It will be difficult to neglect any symptoms that your body throws from time to time.

Well, if you've paid attention to your health in your twenties and thirties, turning 40 is no big deal, and if you had slipped up a bit, that is fine too. It is not too late to choose a healthy path to reduce and even avoid the risk of several health problems in the future.

During your 40s (for a woman), your body undergoes some major transitions; so, it is important to keep an eye out for your health by avoiding habits and adding new healthy habits to stay fit and happy.

This article will cover some health tips for women over 40, such as common health mistakes, health risks to look out for, and other basic health facts. Take a look.

Health Facts For Women Over 40

1. Pay Attention To Bone Density

During menopause, the decrease in oestrogen can lead to the loss of bone density, which in turn can increase your risk of osteoporosis [1]. Bone loss is a part of getting older, especially for women, as this commences immediately after menopause. Doctors advise women to add a good amount of vitamin D, exercise well, eat a well-balanced diet, and get their bone density tested if they have risk factors.

2. Don't Skip Eye Exams

After you hit your 40s, you're more likely to experience eye problems. So, you must take care of your eyes and vision, too. Make it a point to go for eye exams to avoid and manage common vision issues that come with age, such as difficulty seeing in the dark, issues with glare while driving and changes in how you see colours [2].

3. Do Not Put Off Mammograms

During your 30s, the risk of getting breast cancer is 1 in 228. When you turn 40, the risk becomes 1 in 69 [3]. It is recommended for 40 plus women to start their mammograms by the time they turn 40 and continue it once or twice a year. Studies show that screening mammography reduces the number of deaths from breast cancer among women ages 40 to 74, especially women over age 50 [4].

4. Don't Skip On Strength Training

Cardio is something that you should do and continue to do by the time you hit your 40s. Women begin to lose muscle mass by turning 30, and this rate becomes higher as we touch the 40s. Muscle mass plays a big role in the metabolic rate. Doing straining can help slow down bone and muscle loss as you age and keeps your body strong for everyday activities like taking the stairs and gardening. Strength training is beneficial for osteoporosis, which women are more likely to have than men [5][6].

5. Try Not To Stay Up Late

Not getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep at least after you hit your 40s can highly cause an impact on your well-being. Sometimes, hormonal side effects, decreased melatonin level, etc., can also affect the natural sleep cycle. This is one of the top bad habits that women must avoid at 40 [7].

6. Reduce Sugar Intake

Once you reach the age of 40, your body's ability to process sugar reduces, which can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes [8]. Women over 40 are advised to keep their sugar intake below 25 grams per day.

7. Remember Birth Control

Fertility declines with age, but if you are sexually active and do not want to get pregnant, you must take birth control [9]. Do not make the mistake of thinking you are too old for birth control. Women over 40 need to be aware of the risks to themselves and their developing child in accidental pregnancy, as the child's risks of having genetic abnormalities are high [10].

Other health facts for women over 40 are as follows:

Your risk of developing heart diseases is high after 40 (causing about 1 in 5 female deaths), and the heart attack symptoms can differ in women (nausea, vomiting, back or jaw pain) [11].

It would help if you got your skin checked once a month for signs of skin cancer.

Your breasts could become smaller as you transition to menopause, resulting in the loss of breast tissue, fat and mammary glands [12].

Your hair may begin thinning.

You will experience collagen loss.

You'll have vaginal dryness.

Sexual satisfaction may increase.

Alcohol affects you differently.

Exercising can help prevent dementia.

Cancer is a bigger risk.

You can lose sweat glands, affecting the healing of skin damage and also cause overheating [13].

You may have decreased bladder control.

Your immune system will get weaker.

Quit smoking as tobacco can put you at risk of many health issues, including heart disease, tooth loss, gum disease, cataracts, diabetes and arthritis [14].

Stress poses a great risk to your health.

Depression looks different and more severe as you age [15].

Eating with others can improve your health.

You might grow uterine fibroids.

Once you hit 45, screen for type 2 diabetes (if it comes negative, get screened again in three years).

On A Final Note...

Taking part in hobbies and social activities and relaxing can have great effects on your health as you age. It is not too late to take care of your health and yourself.