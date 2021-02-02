10 Amazing Health Benefits Of White Peas (Safed Matar) Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

White peas, commonly called Safed vatana or Safed matar are produced by harvesting the pea pods or say, green peas when they are fully mature and then drying them followed by removal of their skins, after which they split naturally. When dried, the deep green colour of the peas turns white or slightly yellowish-white.

These dried peas are starchier, harder with a more delicate flavour. As green peas are not available around the year, white peas make for a perfect healthy and nutritious replacement for them.

White peas are often confused with chickpeas (garbanzo beans), however, the prior can easily be distinguished due to their small size, spherical shape and white colour compared to the latter's bigger size and slightly beige or yellow colour. Though white peas belong to the family of beans and lentils, they are separated into another group due to the difference in the ways they are prepared.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of white peas. Take a look.

1. Lowers cholesterol

White peas are a great source of cholesterol-lowering fibre. The fibre shows a positive effect on cholesterol levels by lowering the total and LDL cholesterol in the body. Also, the presence of multiple vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, potassium and magnesium in white peas help increase the good cholesterol and benefit the heart. [1]

2. Helps with weight loss

White peas are low in fat and high in protein and dietary fibre. When consumed, they help you lose belly fat by reducing the appetite, maintaining balanced gut microbiome and promoting the overall health of the digestive system.

3. Stabilises glucose levels

Dried peas are rich in fibre, proteins and phytochemicals such as flavonoids, phenols, tannins and alkaloids. They possess antidiabetic, antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties which help manage the glucose levels and keep the pancreas healthy from the harmful effect of free radicals. This helps manage diabetes or prevent its risk. [2]

4. Prevents constipation

Fibre-rich foods are great for a bowel movement and intestinal bacteria. They help bulk the stool and reduces the risk of constipation. The good amount of minerals, vitamin B and protein in white peas also help maintain the digestive health and prevent related problems like flatulence and gastric problems.

5. Good for heart

Phenolic compounds like flavonoids and isoflavone in white peas act as potent antioxidants and help keep the heart healthy from the effect of various oxidative stress diseases such as atherosclerosis and stroke. The fibre in this food item also helps lower the cholesterol levels and prevent high blood pressure.

6. Prevents anaemia

White peas are packed with iron. They help increase the concentration of haemoglobin and red blood cells in the body and prevent the risk of anaemia, a disease caused due to the deficiency of iron. It also helps fight the symptoms of iron deficiency such as fatigue and weakness. White peas make for around 7.5 per cent of total iron requirement in a day.

7. Good source of B vitamins

Safed matar is a great source of vitamin B1 and vitamin B3. Vitamin B is essential for the production of energy, for maintaining muscle strength, improved vision and help with mood swings while vitamin B3 helps with maintaining the functionality of cells, improve brain functions and strengthen the bones. Consumption of white peas can help improve the aforementioned conditions and keep diseases at bay.

8. May have a chemopreventive (cancer preventive) effect

A lot of beans and legumes, including white peas, have anticancer activities. They are rich in saponins, isoflavones and lectins which are known to suppress the development of cancerous cells by regulating apoptosis or say, triggering the programmed cells death of cancer cells. It may help reduce the risk of cancer types such as prostate, breast, colon cancer. [3]

9. Improves mood

Safed vatana contains phenylalanine that helps improve the mood by promoting the production of dopamine and norepinephrine. They both are hormones that act as a neurotransmitter and help regulate mood, anxiety and attentiveness by their positive effect on blood vessels.

10. Strengthens bone and teeth

Phosphorus deficiency can lead to poor bone health and loose teeth. White peas are an excellent source of phosphorus and help maintain the bone and teeth health, especially in children. Phosphorus in white peas also helps with preventing loss of appetite, stiff joints, fragile bones and weakness.