Pine nuts or say, chilgoza pine nuts are one of the most nutritional species of pine. They are edible seeds of pine tree fruit and are sweeter in taste. Some pine eaters, however, complain of bitter and metallic taste one or three days after their consumption (pine nut syndrome). [1]

Chilgoza pines have a buttery texture and are low in calories. They make for the best healthy snack and are thus, preferred by diabetics or people on a weight loss journey. In this article, we will discuss the amazing health benefits of pine nuts. Take a look.

Nutritional Profile Of Pine Nuts

Pine nuts contain 51.3% fatty acids which include stearic acid (1.2%), oleic acid (2.3%), pinolenic acid (19%), linoleic acid (2.8%). It also contains 8.7% water, 13.6% protein, 0.9% fibre and 3% minerals and ash.

They are packed with high levels of phytochemicals such as catechins, uteins, carotenoids, gallocatechins, lycopenes and tocopherols. Pine nuts are one of the richest sources of manganese along with other minerals like potassium, calcium, zinc, iron and selenium. [2]

Health Benefits Of Pine Nuts