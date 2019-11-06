Palmarosa Oil: Health Benefits, Side Effects & How To Use Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Palmarosa (palm rose), also known as ginger grass, Indian geranium, rosha, and rosha grass, is a sweet-smelling grass native to India and Indochina. The botanical name for palmarosa is Cymbopogon martinii and this plant is widely cultivated for its aromatic oil known as palmarosa oil.

The palmarosa essential oil is extracted from the plant through steam distillation. The oil contains chemical compounds like geraniol, linalool, limonene, geranyl acetate, myrcene, and dipentene [1] .

The oil smells similar to rose oil, which is why it is mostly used as a fragrance and flavouring agent in soaps, cosmetics, perfumes, foods and beverages.

The health benefits of palmarosa oil are attributed to its antiseptic, antiviral, cytophylactic, digestive, and bactericidal properties. So, let's read on to know what are the benefits that palmarosa offers.

Health Benefits Of Palmarosa Oil

1. Fights bacterial infections

The antibacterial properties of palmarosa oil can inhibit bacterial growth and cure bacterial infections caused by E.coli and Staphylococcus aureus according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences [2] . Another study showed that the essential oil extracted from the flowers of palmarosa can help treat throat infection [3] .

2. Reduces stress and anxiety

Palmarosa oil is used in aromatherapy for reducing stress and anxiety levels. If you are feeling stressed out, smelling this essential oil will help ease anxiety [4] . The oil has strong sedative properties too that allows the body to rejuvenate and soothe the mind.

3. Lowers fever

Palmarosa essential oil has the potent ability to lower high fever due to its strong febrifuge and antiviral properties. Just adding 2-3 drops of palmarosa oil in the diffuser will work effectively in reducing fever.

4. Relieves dry skin

The hydrating properties of palmarosa oil can help treat skin dryness by retaining the moisture in the skin tissues and maintaining the moisture balance. Therefore, this can prevent skin inflammation or dryness and keep the skin moist and soft [5] .

5. Heals wounds

Palmarosa essential oil is often used in traditional medicine to treat wounds and infections, thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties [6] . The oil has natural regenerative properties, which means that when the oil is applied to the skin, it enhances cell regeneration, thereby causing the skin to heal quickly.

6. Prevents hair loss

The two essential compounds linalool and limonene present in palmarosa oil promotes strong and healthy hair. Applying the essential oil on the scalp will help eliminate dead skin cells and nourish the hair from the roots, thus making the hair follicles strong and preventing hair fall [7] .

Side Effects Of Palmarosa Oil

Usually, the palmarosa essential oil doesn't cause any side effects, however, it's recommended that you do a patch test before applying it to your skin. If it doesn't cause any irritation, you can use it.

How To Use Palmarosa Oil

For skin and hair, add 2 to 3 drops of palmarosa essential oil to a carrier oil like coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil or grape seed oil before use.

You may also add 2 to 3 drops of the oil to your bathwater or use it as a massage oil for relief from pain and spasms.

Diffusing the oil will help reduce stress and anxiety. It can also be diffused at home for repelling pests and insects.

Blend palmarosa oil with other essential oils such as rose oil, lavender oil, lemon grass oil and rosemary oil for added benefits.

