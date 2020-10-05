Copper Vessels, Silver Cutlery, Ear Piercing And Fasting: The Benefits Of Indian Traditions

1. Practising Yoga An Indian tradition or practice that has been widely accepted and followed around the world is yoga, reaching the point where Westerners have become Yoga gurus, with Indians turning to them for a lesson in yoga; and this speaks about the positive impact the practice of yoga can have on your overall health. Practising yoga poses will not only get you to get rid of achy and inflamed muscles but also help improve the blood flow into your brain and create a peace of mind [1], among various other health benefits such as increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, improved respiration [2], energy and vitality, help maintain a balanced metabolism, weight reduction, cardio and circulatory health, improved athletic performance and protection from injury [3][4]. 10 Yoga Poses To Get Rid Of Belly Fat

2. Drinking Water In Copper Utensils Studies point out that storing drinking water in a copper vessel can help improve your immune system, aid digestion, and may speed up wound healing [5]. Use of copper utensils is a common practice in most parts of India, and as you can see, the tradition is being brought back by many [6]. Copper is necessary for the maintenance of many of your bodily systems and is involved in the production of the natural brown pigment, melanin [7]. In addition to this, copper has very potent anti-bacterial properties. That is, if bacteria come into contact with the surface, they die really rapidly (contact killing) [8]. Therefore, the use of copper utensils can help reduce the possibilities of bacterial contamination and improve your health.

3. Keeping ‘Vrat’ Or Fasting Many health experts assert that one of the best Indian traditions beneficial for one's health is fasting [9]. Almost in every Indian tradition, there is one festival where you need to fast. How To Start Intermittent Fasting: A Beginner's Guide The abstinence from food is healthy as it aids in weight loss, speeds up metabolism, improves brain function and also increases longevity [10]. Be it ‘karvachauth' or ‘Navratri vrat,' fasting, according to Ayurveda, can improve overall fitness and psychological disorders such as mild degrees of depression, anxiety, and insomnia [11][12]. Science-backed Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

4. Eating With Silver Cutlery The reason why some people still eat their food in silver plates is because of the deluge of health benefits. While silver is comparatively on the costlier choice for utensils, it is a part of the Indian traditions and therefore, take a look at the way silver can benefit your health. Experts state silver cutlery is beneficial since it has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties which help to fortify the food you consume [13][14]. In olden days, silver coins were immersed in milk to prolong its shelf-life and to preserve it [15].

5. Earlobe Piercing [source:wiki] The majority of us had had our ears pierced when we were babies, and luckily some of us do not remember the 'experience.' Irrespective of this, earlobe piercing has been proven to be beneficial for your health. According to Ayurveda, the lobe of the ear has an important point right in the centre that helps in maintaining a female's reproductive health and also balances the menstrual cycle [16][17].

6. Drawing Rangoli Rangoli is one of the many Indian traditions that is followed till today. Not only does rangoli help to make your home look good, but it is also spiritually healthy. The art of rangoli is connected to your mood. The colourful assortment of different shades has been proven to help boost one's mood and creates positive energy [18].

7. Walking Bare Foot Walking barefoot is healthy as it helps to massage nerve endings in the body. Studies point out that it can also help stimulate the different organs in the body, helping them to function better [19]. In addition to these, this practice provides freshness to one's body, improve sleeping habits and reduce muscle tension [20].

8. Eating With Hands Eating with hands has not only been a part of the Indian culture but is a practice that is followed by many across the country. Using hands for eating is healthy for your gut, as the good bacteria on your hands (wash your hands thoroughly before please) reaches your stomach, helping in fighting off the bad bacteria [21]. A bonus is that food is tastier when you eat with hands. Here's Why We Say Onam Sadhya Is A Healthy Well-balanced Meal!

9. All That Jewellery We Indians do not shy away from bringing ourselves. Be it a wedding or Onam celebration; jewellery is often the centre of attention (gold and silver jewellery). Wearing silver jewellery is believed to help in boosting blood circulation and in cold and flu prevention [22]. At the same time, wearing gold jewellery is said to regulate body temperature and attract positive energy towards the body [23].

10. Henna/Mehendi Mehendi, when applied on the palms of your hands can help reduce body heat. If you are someone with high body temperature, apply henna to your palms and feet to cool your body. You can also use henna to treat sunburns and minor skin problems. Some of the other Indian traditions that have health benefits are as follows: • Applying turmeric on the bride and groom; turmeric is proven to brighten your skin and contains the flavonoid curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties [24]. • Vegetarian cuisines are common and prominent in India, with 20-42 per cent of the population following vegetarianism as a part of tradition and culture [25].