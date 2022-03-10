Just In
10 Health Benefits Of Beginning Your Day With A Walk
Morning walks can energise you and improve your health in many ways. Taking a morning walk and building a routine around it can benefit your physical and mental health. According to studies, a brisk walk of one hour can increase your life expectancy by two hours.
Check out these 10 reasons why getting some steps in will help you start your day right.
Health Benefits Of Daily Morning Walks
1. Boosts immune function: Daily walking can reduce the risk of catching the flu or a cold. Research has shown that people who walk for at least 20 minutes a day, five days a week, take fewer sick days. In addition, you are likely to have milder symptoms if you do get sick [1].
2. Improves blood circulation: Walking causes your heart rate to rise, lowering your blood pressure. You can also reduce your stroke risk by walking 2 miles a day since it improves your heart health over time [2].
3. Improves balance: Walks in the morning not only help you feel energised, but they can also help build lower body strength, which is key to maintaining good balance throughout the day [3].
4. Boosts joint support: When you walk, you compress and squish your joints, allowing them to get joint fluid. As a result, your joints receive more oxygen and nutrients, so they work and feel better.
5. Strengthens muscles: Walking in the morning can help tone your legs and abdominal muscles. Stronger muscles allow you to move more freely and improve your overall health and strength. As a result, you move with less pressure on your joints [4].
6. Clears your mind: Studies have shown that walking helps your brain function more effectively. In addition, researchers believe that walking improves cognitive abilities in people of all ages.
7. Boost mental health: Research has shown that regular walks can improve your mood and may help reduce mild to moderate symptoms of depression [5].
8. May help lose weight: Walking in the morning may help you lose weight. A moderate walking pace for 30 minutes can burn up to 150 calories. When combined with a healthy diet and strength training, you might be able to lose weight [6].
9. Promotes better sleep: Starting your day with a walk may help you sleep better at night. In addition, exercise in the morning is associated with better sleep quality at night than exercise in the evening, as reported in studies [7].
10. May reduce risk of Alzheimer's: According to a study of men aged 71 to 93, walking more than a quarter-mile each day reduced dementia cases and Alzheimer's disease risk. Regular, brief walks can have great mental and physical benefits [8].
Tips For Walking In The Morning
It can be difficult to get up early if you like to stay up late and sleep in. To make walking in the morning part of your new routine, you can do the following [9][10]:
- Prepare your clothes and shoes the night before
- Set your alarm for 30 minutes earlier so you can get in at least a 20-minute walk before work.
- Create an upbeat playlist
- Stretch before and after your walk
On A Final Note...
Get 30 minutes of movement or exercise every day. Do what feels good for your body. For example, you can gradually increase the distance or length of your walks. If you miss a day, don't let it ruin your routine - just pick back up the next day.
