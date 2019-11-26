10 Impressive Health Benefits Of Bergamot Essential Oil Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Bergamot essential oil is one of the best essential oils known to elevate mood and alleviate stress, depression and anxiety. It has long been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to ensure the proper functioning of the digestive system, relieve muscle pain and boost skin health.

Bergamot essential oil is extracted from the peel of the bergamot fruit that grows on bergamot orange tree (Citrus bergamia). It is a hybrid of bitter orange and lemon and belongs to the Rutaceae family. The oil has a light floral, citrus scent that will make you feel calm and peaceful [1] .

Bergamot essential oil has antiseptic, antibacterial, antifungal, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antispasmodic properties that benefit your health in many ways.

Health Benefits Of Bergamot Essential Oil

1. Lowers blood pressure

Bergamot essential oil can help lower blood pressure according to a study. During the study, 52 patients with hypertension used bergamot essential oil in combination with lavender and ylang ylang essential oil. The result was a significant reduction in blood pressure levels [2] .

2. Relieves depression

The antidepressant properties of bergamot essential oil can reduce the severity of depression symptoms by promoting cheerfulness, increasing energy and boosting up your mood. A study showed that applying blended essential oils consisting of lavender and bergamot could help lower the symptoms of depression [3] .

3. Reduces stress and anxiety

Bergamot essential oil acts as a relaxant for stress and anxiety. According to a study, inhaling bergamot essential oil for 15 minutes had a positive effect in elevating the mood and lowering anxiety and fatigue levels [4] .

4. Fights infections

Bergamot essential oil inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi and studies have shown that it can play a vital role in treating Candida infections [5] .

5. Combats food poisoning

Linalool, a compound present in bergamot essential oil can destroy certain types of bacteria responsible for food-borne illnesses. These bacteria are Campylobacter jejuni, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus aureus.

A study showed bergamot's effectiveness in destroying certain strains of bacteria on chicken skin and cabbage leaves [6] .

6. Lowers cholesterol

Bergamot oil can help lower cholesterol naturally due to the presence of flavonoids in them. Researchers found that participants who used bergamot essential oil for 6 months had a significant reduction in triglycerides and LDL cholesterol levels [7] .

7. Helps in digestion

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, bergamot peels and the whole fruits are used to treat indigestion. It is because the oil has soothing properties that are known to stimulate digestive juices and help in digestion [8] .

8. Relieves pain and inflammation

Linalool and carvacrol compounds found in bergamot oil has the ability to relieve pain and inflammation. These compounds exhibit analgesic, anticonvulsant and anti-inflammatory properties, so when the oil is applied on the skin it lowers pain and inflammation. [9] .

9. Improves oral health

Another benefit of bergamot oil is it can prevent tooth decay and cavities in the mouth. Bergamot oil, when used as a mouthwash, is said to remove germs from the mouth [10] .

10. Enhances skin health

Bergamot essential oil possesses antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to boost up your skin health by soothing skin irritations, toning the skin, and eliminating marks and scars from the skin [1] .

Risks Of Using Bergamot Essential Oil

The oil is generally safe when added to food or applied topically with other carrier oils in small amounts. Bergamot contains a substance called bergapten, which is phototoxic. So, when you go out in the sun, avoid using this essential oil as it may cause redness, rash, swelling and pain.

Dosage Of Bergamot Essential Oil

As per the International Fragrance Association (IFRA), not more than 0.4% of bergamot oil should be used on the skin [11] . It is advised that you consult a health care professional before using bergamot essential oil.

