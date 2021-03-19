11 Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Arjuna Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna) is a soft and reddish (red or pale brown) inner bark of the Arjuna tree which is widely used as a medicinal plant in the treatment of various critical health conditions. It has around 200 species distributed all over the world.

In India, around 24 species of Arjuna tree is found mainly in the sub-Indo-Himalayan tracts of Uttar Pradesh, South Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Bengal.

Common names of Arjuna include Arjun or Arjun Ki Chhal (Hindi), Tella Maddi (Telugu), Marudhu (Tamil and Malayalam), Sadaru (Marathi), Arjhan (Bengali), Neer Matti (Kannada) and Sadado (Gujarati).

Among the root bark, leaves, fruits, stem and seed of the Arjuna tree, the bark is considered the most important part with amazing and huge medicinal value.

According to a study, the aqueous extract of Arjuna bark contains 23 per cent calcium salts and 16 per cent tannins along with various phytosterols and phytochemicals such as flavonoids, saponins, sterols; and amino acids such as tryptophan, histidine, tyrosine and cysteine. [1]

