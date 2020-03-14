Global Handwashing Day 2020: Steps To Wash Your Hands To Protect Against COVID-19 Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year, Global Handwashing Day is observed on 15 October. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene. The Global Handwashing Day 2020 theme is 'Hand Hygiene for All'. This year's theme follows the recent global initiative of washing hands with soap to protect yourself from coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it a pandemic disease, health experts are recommending people to maintain basic hand hygiene habits to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), taking preventive measures such as washing hands can reduce the risk of getting infected. In this article, we will explain how to wash your hands properly to protect yourself from coronavirus.

Coronavirus is easily spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets in the air containing the virus can enter into your body through your eyes, nose or mouth.

Germs also tend to stay on surfaces. When your hands come in contact with these surfaces and you touch your eyes, nose or mouth, there are higher chances of the germs to get transmitted into your body, thereby making you sick.

Therefore, washing your hands properly is one of the effective ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

How To Wash Your Hands The Right Way The CDC has listed down five steps to wash your hands. [1] • Step 1 - Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold) and apply a good amount of soap. • Step 2 - Lather your hands by rubbing them together, make sure to lather up to your wrists, between your fingers, under your nails and back of your hands. • Step 3 - Scrub your hands in a circular motion for at least 20 seconds. An easy way to do it is singing the 'Happy Birthday' song twice. • Step 4 - Rinse your hands thoroughly under clean running water. • Step 5 - Wipe your hands with a clean towel or air dry them. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol. Apply a required amount of hand sanitizer and rub them together until they feel dry. Using a hand sanitizer will help reduce the number of germs. When You Should Wash Your Hands The CDC has recommended washing your hands during these times to lower the spread of germs: [2] • Before, during and after preparing food. • Before eating food. • Before and after caring for a sick person at home who has diarrhoea and vomiting. • Before and after treating a cut or wound. • After using the toilet. • After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet. • After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. • After touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste. • After handling pet food or pet treats. • After touching garbage. To Conclude... To reduce the risk of spreading germs to yourself and to your loved ones, washing your hands is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from falling sick. Common FAQs Q. How can I help my child wash his or her hands? A. Teach your child how to wash his or her hands with soap and water and teach how to rub their hands to kill the germs effectively. Q. Do I need to use warm water to wash my hands? A. Warm or cold water can be used to wash your hands. Both are effective at killing germs as long as you use soap. Q. Do I need to dry my hand with a towel? A. Germs can easily spread from wet skin than from dry skin, so dry your hands with a towel as soon as you wash them. Q. How else can I help stop the spread of the coronavirus? A. Use a tissue to cover your mouth while you cough and sneeze, avoid touching your nose, mouth or eyes, avoid shaking hands, hugging or kissing people, sharing food, utensils and avoid close contact with people who has cold or flu-like symptoms.