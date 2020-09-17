Do NOT Reheat Potatoes, Eggs Or Spinach; They Can Be Toxic! Wellness oi-Amritha K

On a busy day, when you have some leftovers from last night's dinner in the fridge, you'll be thanking your lucky stars for saving your time. But did you know that not all foods can be reheated? Yes, health experts point out that while most foods are safe when reheated, some everyday foods can wreak havoc in your body when consumed after reheating.

The foods that you are reheating will tend to lose their nutritional value, especially high-protein foods. Research shows that reheating certain foods can be fatal to your health as not every food is meant to be reheated and consumed. It is because of how the foods react with bacteria while they are stored, and also due to the proteins that are broken down during cooking [1].

With the nutrition value dropping down to zero, in most cases, these leftovers turn poisonous [2]. When these zero nutrient leftovers are consumed, they serve no purpose to the body. They provide no nutrition, minerals and vitamins, but lead to multiple health issues [3].

Take a look at the foods you should never reheat and consume.

1. Potato Not all potato-based foods are problematic when reheated. It depends on how well you store them after cooking them. Potatoes are the ideal growing environment for botulism, causing the growth of the bacteria Clostridium botulinum [4]. If you leave them out at room temperature and don't chill them quickly, then you run the risk of allowing the bacteria to thrive. What to do: To avoid the growth of bacteria, keep the cooked potatoes inside the refrigerator and consume within 1-2 days. 2. Eggs Eggs need to be consumed when they are fresh. Further, it is considered safer to avoid reheating eggs. Bacteria can thrive at temperatures between 4 °C and 60°C and can spoil the food or make you ill [5]. High-protein foods like eggs contain a lot of nitrogen, and this may get oxidised due to reheating [6]. What to do: Cooked eggs should be eaten immediately and if kept for a more extended period, do not reheat, just eat it cold (not ice-cold of course). 3. Mushrooms Mushroom leftovers should not be reheated, as the protein and the nutrient levels in the mushrooms, can turn toxic and cause digestive problems. In some cases, heating mushrooms more than once can affect the heart as well [7]. What to do: If there is some leftover, store it properly in the refrigerator and consume cold the next day. Do not keep it for more than a day. 4. Rice As surprising as it sounds, it is true that eating reheated rice may cause vomiting and diarrhoea [8]. According to the Foods Standards Agency (FSA), if you eat reheated rice, you can suffer from food poisoning because of the presence of highly resistant bacteria called Bacillus cereus that can multiply if the cooked rice is not stored right or is stored for too long [9]. What to do: Rice should be served as soon as it has been cooked. 5. Spinach Spinach is a healthy vitamin K food which contains a high source of calcium and nitrates too. When you reheat cooked spinach, the nitrates turn to nitrites which act like carcinogens, adversely affecting your body [10]. What to do: You can either eat it after steaming it or cool it quickly to prevent nitrite production. 6. Chicken Chicken is another favourable breeding ground for bacteria like E-coli and Salmonella. Chicken contains a high amount of proteins. Never reheat this food as the protein composition will change, turning the meat toxic, which will affect the digestive system, causing diarrhoea and vomiting [11]. What to do: If there is some leftover chicken in your fridge, take it out some time before eating, so that the chicken has time to warm up to room temperature. 7. Beetroot Beetroot is high in nitrates, and when it is re-exposed to heat, it can turn toxic. Reheating any dish which has beetroot will release carcinogenic properties, which may cause infertility and cancer [12]. What to do: If there is any leftover, rather than reheating it's better to eat it cold. 8. Celery Celery has a high nitrate content that can become toxic if you reheat it. The nitrates transform into nitrites after it is reheated and can cause food poisoning [13]. What to do: It is best not to store celery for the next day, so finish it off on the same day itself. 9. Oils Walnut oil, avocado oil, hazelnut oil, grape seed oil and flaxseed oil have a very low smoking point, which makes them toxic when reheated. Most of us tend to reuse oil thinking that it is best not to waste any leftover oil from frying that bhajis, but studies point out that when reheated, these cooking oils can become rancid [14]. Also, the unhealthy levels of omega-6 fatty acids found in hydrogenated oils like dalda make it highly carcinogenic [15]. 10. Seafood Studies point out that it is always best to consume seafood fresh [16]. As per the FDA, while fresh seafood that was caught and immediately frozen should be safe to reheat, fresh or cooked seafood that has been sitting at room temperature might be harbouring bacteria that can cause foodborne illness [17]. What to do: If you want to reheat your leftover seafood, make sure you freeze it safely in the freezer, within minutes of cooking. Side Effects Of Eating Reheated Leftovers Eating certain foods that should not be reheated can cause the following health problems: Digestive disorders [18]

Heart health problems [19] Which Is The Best Way To Reheat Foods? After analysing several papers and comments from health experts, the best way to reheat your food is in the microwave. You can also opt for the oven and pan-frying [20]. On A Final Note... While some foods like pork, cheese, milk, pasta can be safely reheated, there are few food items which can become dangerous for health when you reheat them, as mentioned above. These foods lose their nutritional value in the process of reheating and will not benefit you. So the next time, you think of reheating some eggs, think twice.