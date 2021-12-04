List Of Foods That Could Kill Your Libido Wellness oi-Amritha K

Sex and food have a long, complicated history. We've all heard that what we eat can have psychosomatic and physiological effects on us. In part because of mythology and partly because of science, we've settled on the fact that what turns us on might start in the kitchen. However, did you know there are foods that can slow your sex drive down to a halt?

It's no secret certain foods like garlic make blood flow better, thereby increasing libido [1]. On the other hand, there are foods that can slow down your circulation and sabotage your libido. Lets checkout the Foods That Reduce Your Libido

Foods That Can Affect Your Sex Drive

1. Alcohol

While it may give you the 'courage' to approach someone in a bar, excessive drinking can cause erectile difficulties in men and trouble achieving orgasm in both men and women. In addition, you may become sleepy and uninterested if you consume excessive alcohol, particularly beer [2].

2. Red meat

Red meat can contain added hormones or antibiotics, which can affect a man's natural hormones if eaten in large quantities.

3. Cheese

Both men and women can have hormone issues with cheese, affecting testosterone and oestrogen, which lowers libido.

4. Mint

While it may sound surprising, the menthol in mints lowers testosterone, which decreases sex drive [3].

5. Fried foods

Besides being bad for our health, greasy foods also affect our sex drives. Most fried foods contain trans-fat, which decreases libido in both men and women by causing abnormal sperm production in men and affecting fertility in women.

6. Microwaved popcorn

Popcorn cooked in the microwave has been linked to a lower sex drive because of the chemicals in the bag lining. Perfluoroalkyl acids in popcorn bags lower sperm count in men and decrease libido in women [4].

7. Cornflakes

You can eat this one for breakfast but don't eat it before you are planning to have some 'fun time'. However, you can spice them up by adding a natural aphrodisiac such as cinnamon which warms up your body (and your sex drive), or a bit of honey which increases testosterone and oestrogen production.

8. Chocolate

Okay, this might come as a shock to you, but chocolate contains methylxanthines, which can cause our bodies to become lethargic and sleepy, naturally reducing our sex drive. If you must have chocolate, choose dark chocolate without added sugars or fats [5].

9. Carbonated drinks

Serotonin levels are directly affected by artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame. Serotonin plays a vital role in fostering a sense of well-being or happiness. Researchers say that low levels of serotonin in both men and women are associated with reduced libido.

10. Liquorice

Glycyrrhizic acid, the main compound of liquorice, which gives it its distinctive flavour, inhibits testosterone production.

11. Bottled water

There are indeed many, many reasons to avoid conventionally bottled water. Still, BPAs found in plastic bottles are among the most important when it comes to virility and fertility. Bisphenol A, or BPA, is a chemical component found in many plastic food containers that can be harmful in several ways [6].

12. Coffee

Caffeine might give you more stamina for sex, but if you get jittery from coffee, this won't be a love potion for you. In addition, anxiety can lower your sex drive, a common complaint of people who are caffeine sensitive.

Some other foods that can impact your sex drive in the long run include:

Shrimp [7]

Canned soup

Deli meat

Soy products

All-purpose flour

Beetroot

Flaxseed

Asparagus

Trans fat

