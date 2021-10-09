Just In
11 Effective Ways To Prevent Indigestion During Durga Puja
The festival of Durga Puja has already started and people are in no mood to follow their strict dietary regime. Durga Puja is a festival of celebrations, family unions, and not to forget sweets, and when all these things come together during these nine days of Navratri, it often gets difficult for people to resist the delicacies, leading to indigestion.
Indigestion during Durga Puja can be due to several causes such as overeating, eating too much sugary or spicy foods, eating high-fat and oily foods and also due to eating too fast. This not only results in indigestion and stomach issues, but may also cause other health complications such as obesity, heart diseases, high blood sugar levels and cavities.
Below is a list of ways to prevent indigestion during Durga puja. So, before you fall prey to indigestion and spoil the fun of the festival, follow these tips and also, don't forget to share these with other people.
1. Keep yourself hydrated
Indigestion or dyspepsia often causes bloating, nausea and discomfort. According to a study, water (mineral water or tap water) can help improve lots of gastric symptoms and may also help flush out toxins from the body, thus relieving the stomach of any problems. [1] You can also opt for coconut water, soups, fresh fruit juices or herbal teas. Not to forget, that drinking water before, during or even after the meals do not interfere with digestion, and in fact, helps in the process and keeps acid reflux at bay.
2. Plan your meals beforehand
A study has shown that meal planning is linked to improved diet quality and a lower risk of obesity. It also ensures a healthy body. During festivals like Durga Puja, our dietary routines often get disturbed, so planning meals beforehand can help reduce the risk of indigestion in some ways. For example, if you are aware that you may consume lots lot of sweets during lunch, have a low-calorie breakfast and dinner. [2]
3. Eat a healthy breakfast every day
Breakfast is the essential meal of the day, no matter a festival or a normal day. Durga Puja may call for savouring on festive delicacies, it's important to balance the diet during the festival and eat a healthy breakfast such as vegetables, sandwiches, oats, wholegrain cereals and fruit juices. Remember, that even if you are having a small breakfast, it may impact your overall nutrient intake of the day and help keep your digestive system healthy. [3]
4. Avoid fasting without food and water
Durga puja is a festival of both fasting and feasting. Many people in India observe a fast during the nine days of Durga Puja. however, the types of fasting may differ as some stay on only water fast for the entire nine days, some just on fruits and some on just one meal a day. No matter what fasting type you choose, avoid fasting without food and water intake. This is because staying empty stomach for too long increases the acid in the system that causes problems like indigestion and gastritis. [4]
5. Avoid high-fat, spicy and fried foods
According to a study, foods like high-fat foods, spicy foods, pickled foods and fried foods can cause indigestion or aggravate the condition in patients already with the condition. It can also sometimes lead people to seek medical help. Try to avoid these foods in excess and go for healthy alternatives as the latter may help go a long way in preventing indigestion. For example, replace fried potatoes with boiled ones and fried sabudana vadas with sabudana khichadi. [5]
6. Avoid sugar-coated sweets
Sweet delights drenched in ghee are more likely to cause indigestion. These sweets increase the levels of glucose in the body, and if consumed in higher amounts, there are very lower chances that the pancreas will be able to digest these sugars efficiently, thus resulting in stomach problems like indigestion. Also, it may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity. A good alternative to these heavily sugar-coated sweets is fruit yoghurt and natural sugars like honey and jaggery in the preparation of the various sweet delicacies.
7. Avoid heavy late-night meals
The timings of food consumption highly impact intragastric acidity. A study says that early dinner (between 6 or 9 pm) can help reduce intragastric acidity and prevent stomach-related issues like indigestion. Going to bed after a heavy late-night meal can cause severe acid reflux and then, indigestion. Therefore, try to have meals about or before 7 pm as it may provide a lot of time for the stomach to digest the food properly. [6]
8. Avoid eating lots of foods at once
Overeating behaviours or eating lots of food at once can cause indigestion as the body is unable to break down the excess of foods at once and thus, releases extra enzymes to digest them, which result in acid reflux and then, indigestion. The best way is to keep a gap between food items. Also, if you are planning to eat maximum foods for lunch and avoid eating anything for dinner, rethink, as this is not a healthy way of eating and may also lead to digestive issues. [7]
9. Take a walk
Walking for around half an hour or even climbing stairs for a while can help make up for those extra calories which you might have consumed during the festival. Any type of physical activity may help support good digestion, burn calories and reduce acid reflux, thus maintaining a healthy digestive system. [8] You can also perform dancing or just roam around the pandals after having a sweet treat to prevent indigestion.
10. Include healthy drinks
Some healthy drinks like green tea, lemon juice, curd and cold milk are alkalinising food items that may help restore the gastric balance of the stomach and prevent the risk of indigestion during the festival. Overeating or eating too much oily or fat foods can cause acidity and burning sensation and consumption of the aforementioned healthy drinks may help soothe the inflamed mucosa of the stomach and prevent indigestion. [9]
11. Limit the alcohol consumption
Alcohol drinking can be inevitable during festivities due to various reasons. Any kind of alcohol or even alcohol in excess can be harmful to your health. However, if you are consuming, make sure to limit its amounts to very little and also, avoid consuming alcohol on an empty stomach. This is because heavy drinking can cause inflammation of the mucosa of the stomach and disturb the abdominal area, leading to indigestion. It is better to avoid consumption at all. [10]
To Conclude
Festivals are best enjoyed when you are healthy. Therefore, make sure to perform mindful eating, especially during festivals and avoid all those activities that may lead to indigestion.