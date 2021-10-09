11 Effective Ways To Prevent Indigestion During Durga Puja

1. Keep yourself hydrated Indigestion or dyspepsia often causes bloating, nausea and discomfort. According to a study, water (mineral water or tap water) can help improve lots of gastric symptoms and may also help flush out toxins from the body, thus relieving the stomach of any problems. [1] You can also opt for coconut water, soups, fresh fruit juices or herbal teas. Not to forget, that drinking water before, during or even after the meals do not interfere with digestion, and in fact, helps in the process and keeps acid reflux at bay. 2. Plan your meals beforehand A study has shown that meal planning is linked to improved diet quality and a lower risk of obesity. It also ensures a healthy body. During festivals like Durga Puja, our dietary routines often get disturbed, so planning meals beforehand can help reduce the risk of indigestion in some ways. For example, if you are aware that you may consume lots lot of sweets during lunch, have a low-calorie breakfast and dinner. [2] Can Cinnamon Help Prevent And Manage Diabetes? 3. Eat a healthy breakfast every day Breakfast is the essential meal of the day, no matter a festival or a normal day. Durga Puja may call for savouring on festive delicacies, it's important to balance the diet during the festival and eat a healthy breakfast such as vegetables, sandwiches, oats, wholegrain cereals and fruit juices. Remember, that even if you are having a small breakfast, it may impact your overall nutrient intake of the day and help keep your digestive system healthy. [3] 4. Avoid fasting without food and water Durga puja is a festival of both fasting and feasting. Many people in India observe a fast during the nine days of Durga Puja. however, the types of fasting may differ as some stay on only water fast for the entire nine days, some just on fruits and some on just one meal a day. No matter what fasting type you choose, avoid fasting without food and water intake. This is because staying empty stomach for too long increases the acid in the system that causes problems like indigestion and gastritis. [4]

5. Avoid high-fat, spicy and fried foods According to a study, foods like high-fat foods, spicy foods, pickled foods and fried foods can cause indigestion or aggravate the condition in patients already with the condition. It can also sometimes lead people to seek medical help. Try to avoid these foods in excess and go for healthy alternatives as the latter may help go a long way in preventing indigestion. For example, replace fried potatoes with boiled ones and fried sabudana vadas with sabudana khichadi. [5] 6. Avoid sugar-coated sweets Sweet delights drenched in ghee are more likely to cause indigestion. These sweets increase the levels of glucose in the body, and if consumed in higher amounts, there are very lower chances that the pancreas will be able to digest these sugars efficiently, thus resulting in stomach problems like indigestion. Also, it may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity. A good alternative to these heavily sugar-coated sweets is fruit yoghurt and natural sugars like honey and jaggery in the preparation of the various sweet delicacies. Yami Gautam Opens Up About Her Skin Condition Keratosis Pilaris: Causes, Symptoms And Treatments 7. Avoid heavy late-night meals The timings of food consumption highly impact intragastric acidity. A study says that early dinner (between 6 or 9 pm) can help reduce intragastric acidity and prevent stomach-related issues like indigestion. Going to bed after a heavy late-night meal can cause severe acid reflux and then, indigestion. Therefore, try to have meals about or before 7 pm as it may provide a lot of time for the stomach to digest the food properly. [6] 8. Avoid eating lots of foods at once Overeating behaviours or eating lots of food at once can cause indigestion as the body is unable to break down the excess of foods at once and thus, releases extra enzymes to digest them, which result in acid reflux and then, indigestion. The best way is to keep a gap between food items. Also, if you are planning to eat maximum foods for lunch and avoid eating anything for dinner, rethink, as this is not a healthy way of eating and may also lead to digestive issues. [7]