Disadvantages Of Coconut Water: Bad For Diabetes, Athletes, Blood Pressure And More

Instantly refreshing and light on the stomach, coconut water contains an electrolyte composition, which is loaded with nutrients and help cool down your body in the summer heat. Coconut water is found in young coconuts and a good source of fibre, vitamin C and several essential minerals.

Do you know coconut water was traditionally used as a source of safe drinking water for Pacific Island natives? Today, coconut water is enjoyed as a sports drink. It acts as a natural digestive remedy for curing many health ailments.

Coconut water is a rich source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, folate, selenium and calcium. It also contains electrolytes that provide energy to the body [1]. Though it is considered a miracle drink, certain aspects of coconut water must be considered before indulging in it.

That is, along with these deluges of benefits, coconut water has certain disadvantages as well.

Disadvantages Of Coconut Water

1. Possesses Diuretic Properties

Consuming too much coconut water can make you run to the loo quite a couple of times. Coconut water contains high amounts of potassium, which acts as a natural diuretic, helping the kidneys flush out water. This means the kidneys have to work harder to eliminate excess water [2].

2. High In Sugar, Not Suitable For Diabetes

Coconut water is drunk as an alternative to other juices because people think it's low in sugar. A cup of coconut water contains 6.26 grams of sugar. So, consumption of coconut water should be avoided by diabetic individuals [3].

For diabetic individuals: People with blood sugar should not drink it every day. Though coconut water does not contain as much sugar as most sports drinks and fruit juices, it does contain a bit too many calories.

3. Might Act As A Laxative

Drinking excess coconut water cannot be a healthy practice because it can have laxative effects on your digestive system since coconut water is a natural laxative. People who have irritable bowel syndrome should avoid consuming too much coconut water [4].

4. May Lower Your Blood Pressure

Coconut water might lower your blood pressure. Drinking excess coconut water might lower your blood pressure significantly. People suffering from low blood pressure should limit their intake of coconut water [5].

Note: If you are taking medications for high blood pressure, it might cause your blood pressure to drop too low.

5. May Affect The Sodium Levels

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a single cup of fresh coconut water contains 252 mg of sodium. This might not be a problem for most people, but people with high blood pressure or heart disease should avoid or limit the intake of coconut water [6].

6. Not Good For People Prone To Allergies

Some people are allergic to certain food items and beverages. Coconut water also might cause allergic reactions in certain people who are prone to food allergies. Because coconut is basically a tree nut, people who are at risk of tree nut allergies may have adverse effects [7].

7. May Cause Electrolyte Imbalance

Excess consumption of coconut water can cause adverse effects because drinking too much of it can cause hyperkalaemia. Hyperkalaemia causes weakness, light-headedness and loss of consciousness. If you are drinking coconut water as a post-workout drink, then speak with your doctor to ensure you are drinking it safely.

Note: Due to the high potassium content in coconut water, excess consumption can cause fatality [8].

8. High In Calories

Fresh coconut water is relatively low in calories, but studies point out that even 11 ounces of coconut water can contain up to 60 calories [9].

Note: It has 46 calories per cup. Packaged or bottled coconut water contains 92 calories, which will help in gaining weight. So, instead, go for fresh coconut water than the packaged ones.

9. Not Good For Athletes

Many people are of the belief that coconut water is a sports drink that is perfect for athletes. Coconut water cannot be compared to the strong sports drinks that athletes require. For boosting energy and good performance, athletes cannot drink coconut water because it is low in carbohydrates. And also, coconut water contains just one-tenth the sodium when compared with other sports drinks [10].

10. Should Be Consumed Fresh

After opening the coconut, drink the water immediately. Don't keep it for a long time to finish it because all the essential nutrients get lost if you keep it open for a longer period of time.

11. Not Good For Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system and can lower salt levels in the body. As people with cystic fibrosis need to take fluids or pills to increase salt levels, especially sodium, consumption of coconut water is not advised as an alternative to the pills or fluids. And due to the high potassium levels in coconut water, it is best to limit consumption [11].

Some more points to keep in mind when it comes to the disadvantages of coconut water are as follows:

Coconut water contains high levels of potassium, so it is not advised for people with kidney problems [12].

Coconut water might interfere with blood pressure control during and after surgery.

Don't drink coconut water if you have high levels of potassium in the blood.

On A Final Note...

There are no foods that are without a disadvantage. It all comes down to the way you consume the food and how much you consume. When compared to many other natural drinks, coconut water is by far one of the healthiest options. Just keep in mind to avoid over-consumption.