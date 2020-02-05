9 Vegetables That Are Good For Your Kidneys

ENGLISH

    Kidneys are essential organs of your body that function to remove the waste products from the blood and regulate the fluid levels in the body. In order to keep your kidneys running smoothly, you should include vegetables in your diet which are good for your kidneys.

    Avoiding fats, heavily processed foods which contain excessive amounts of sodium and saturated fats are important steps when it comes to taking care of your kidneys. There are certain vegetables whose benefits stand out among others with their power to cleanse, purify, protect and improve the performance of your kidneys. Read on to know the vegetables that can stimulate your kidneys to function at its best.

    1. Cabbage

    Packed with phytochemicals, this cruciferous vegetable help break up free radicals before they can do damage to your body. Cabbages are high in vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre and are also a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. Also, the low amount of potassium in cabbage makes them an affordable addition to a kidney-friendly diet [1].

    2. Red Bell Pepper

    Red bell pepper is known to be the perfect kidney-friendly vegetable because of the low potassium content [2]. High levels of potassium in the blood can make it difficult for the kidneys to eliminate it thus, leading to chronic kidney disease.

    Red bell peppers contain powerful antioxidants like vitamin C, A and B6 and other nutrients like folic acid and fibre which are essential for your kidney health [3]. You can have red bell peppers by adding them in your salad or eat them raw.

    3. Garlic

    This herb helps promote overall kidney health due to its amazing diuretic properties. Diuretics aid in removing excess sodium and water from your body by forcing your kidneys to flush out the sodium through urination [4].

    Garlic may also protect the kidneys from the potentially harmful effects of heavy metals like lead. This spice also has the power to reduce inflammation, fight infection, cleanse the body, lower cholesterol and acts as a natural antibiotic [5].

    4. Cauliflower

    Cauliflower is another cruciferous vegetable that is an excellent addition to your kidney-friendly diet [6]. The vegetable boasts of folic acid and fibre and cleanses the kidneys as well as strengthens it. Cauliflower is a low-potassium vegetable that can be consumed by people with chronic kidney disease [7].

    5. Kale

    Kale is another cruciferous vegetable which is healthy for the kidneys because of the low-potassium content. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kale is packed with vitamin A and C, calcium, and other important minerals which help promote proper kidney functioning [8].

    Note: Kale is considered a medium potassium food choice and should be limited by people on dialysis and those with a dietary potassium restriction.

    6. Spinach

    Spinach is an excellent source of vitamin A, required for the production of healthy epithelial tissues, which line the small filtration tubes within the kidneys and urinary tract. The function of these tissues includes secretion, selective absorption, protection, transcellular transport, and sensing [9].

    Note: Spinach is considered high potassium food choices and should be limited by people on dialysis and those with a dietary potassium restriction.

    7. Onion

    Packed with sulphur compounds and flavanoids, onions contain quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that works to reduce heart disease and protects against many cancers. Onions are low in potassium and a good source of chromium, a mineral that helps with carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism, which promote your kidney health [10].

    8. Sweet Potato

    An excellent source of vitamin A and C and beta-carotene, this sweet vegetable are also a good source of vitamin B-6, fibre and potassium. The potassium content in sweet potatoes may help balance the levels of sodium in the body and reduce its effect on the kidneys [11].

    Note: Sweet potato is considered high potassium food choices and should be limited by people on dialysis and those with a dietary potassium restriction.

    9. Radish

    Radish is highly nutritious and has rich medicinal properties. The vegetable is incredibly low in calories and also helps to cleanse the toxins accumulated in kidneys and inhibits infections in kidneys [12].

    On A Final Note…

    The aforementioned vegetables are all beneficial for your kidney health when consumed in moderation. Before you make changes to your daily diet, consult with your doctor or dietitian.

