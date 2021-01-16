Difference Between Spring Onions, Shallots And Red Onions: Which Is Healthier?

Note: In some countries, spring onions are often confused with scallions, another variety of onions. While spring onions have a bulging bulb at the end, scallions have bulbs of the same width as the stems. The latter is also milder in taste compared to the prior.

Spring Onions Vs Shallots Vs red Onions: Which Is Healthier?

Different varieties of onions have different phenolic content, sugar composition, moisture, flavour and amount of antioxidants. A study says that the colour of different fruits or vegetables is dependent on a plant pigment called anthocyanins.

Red onions have more anthocyanins compared to spring onions and shallots. Also, chopping, oven roasting, refrigeration and frying do not significantly decrease the antioxidants and anthocyanins content in this onion type. [1]

On the other hand, another study has shown that the bulbs of spring onions are packed with many bioactive compounds that possess anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidants, anti-diabetic and immunoprotective properties. [2]

Shallots have anti-Helicobacter pylori potential effect or say, the ability to ward off a bacteria type known as Helicobacter pylori which are responsible for stomach infection, gastritis and stomach cancer. Besides, shallots are packed with saponins, flavonols and sulfur species that may help prevent the growth of cancerous cells. [3]

What Are The Similarities?

All the three; spring onions, shallots and red onions belong to genus Allium and family Amaryllidaceae. A study says that the vegetables of this family may help prevent the risk of multiple cancers such as oesophagal cancer, prostate cancer and gastric cancer. They also exhibit cardioprotective, blood pressuring-lowering and anti-diabetic effects. [4]

Breast Yeast Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention

To Conclude

Spring onions, shallots, red onions are all nutritious and may help protect against a wide range of diseases. They all contain phenolic compounds, however, some have more and some less depending on the type and place where they are grown. Also, the difference in their taste, flavour and cooking methods allow them to be used as per the choice of dishes.