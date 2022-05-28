World Menstrual Hygiene Day: What Is Cycle Syncing? How Does It Benefit Your Productivity And PMS Symptoms? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on 28 May every year. The day aims to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. It was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014. The date 28 was chosen to acknowledge that 28 days is the average length of the menstrual cycle.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 theme is 'making menstruation a normal reality by 2030' - breaking taboos, ending the stigma surrounding menstruation, and increasing awareness of the challenges relating to menstrual products, education, and period-friendly sanitation facilities.

What Is Cycle Syncing?

Cycle syncing is the practice of adjusting lifestyle, diet, and exercise routines according to your menstrual cycle. You may also find that organizing your life around your cycle will enable you to deal with hormonal fluctuations [1].

What are the benefits of cycle syncing?

An individual who menstruates can not only improve their hormone balance and reproductive function but also improve their performance at work, lose stubborn weight, and lead a happier life through cycle syncing. Furthermore, cycle synchronization requires you to tune with your natural hormonal rhythm, and everyone can benefit from a deeper understanding of their body.

Cycle syncing has not been extensively studied. According to a 2008 review of studies, progesterone and oestrogen also have an effect on mental performance, emotional well-being, sensory perception, and appetite [2]. In theory, knowing when and which hormones are flowing might help you customize your diet and exercise program. In addition, a 2014 review found that emotional changes are more closely related to progesterone during the luteal phase, but more research is needed [3].

In the opinion of experts, these are among the benefits of cycle syncing [4][5].

Improved workouts : Knowing precisely when your energy will peak - when you can push yourself to the limit - could enable you to achieve greater personal success.

: Knowing precisely when your energy will peak - when you can push yourself to the limit - could enable you to achieve greater personal success. PMS management : Cycle syncing may assist you in reducing hormone-related symptoms such as PMS and anxiety.

: Cycle syncing may assist you in reducing hormone-related symptoms such as PMS and anxiety. Enhanced energy levels : Cycle syncing can help you identify cravings and teach you how to nourish your body with the right types of foods at the right time.

: Cycle syncing can help you identify cravings and teach you how to nourish your body with the right types of foods at the right time. Support for reproductive health: Cycle syncing requires you to be aware of your cycle, allowing you to plan ahead.

Who Should Try Cycle Syncing?

Cycle syncing can benefit anyone, but it is most commonly used by people who fall in the following category [6]:

Have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Have the feeling of exhaustion the week before or during the menstrual cycle

In preparation for an upcoming sporting event or competition

Looking forward to becoming pregnant soon

There are, of course, differences in how cycle syncing affects people. If you are experiencing severe PMS or infertility, speak to your doctor.

On A Final Note...

Adapting your lifestyle habits based on your cycle is an ancient concept that predates modern medicine. It is important to remember that each person has a unique body. Consider tracking your cycle prior to making lifestyle changes. There are a number of apps available for this purpose.

