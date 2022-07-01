Just In
- 8 min ago Doctors' Day 2022: Facts About Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, On Whose Behalf India Celebrates National Doctors' Day
- 44 min ago Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Date, Time, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Rules And Significance
- 6 hrs ago Monthly Horoscope July 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 01 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies When Alia Bhatt Revealed She Wants Two Boys; Old Interview Goes Viral Post Pregnancy Announcement
- Automobiles Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid SUV Unveiled - Bookings Open For Rs 25,000
- Finance Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold AU Small Finance Bank, Here's What Emkay Thinks
- News NCP Chief Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits
- Technology OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launched In India: 50MP Camera, 80W Fast Charging And More
- Sports Rumour Has It: Chelsea make progress in move for £102m Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt
- Travel Useful Travel Tips for Heart Patients
- Education TS TET Result 2022 To Be Out Today On tstet.cgg.gov.in, Steps To Check Telangana TS TET 2022 Results
Covid-19 Vaccine Protects People Of All Sizes: Lancet Study
COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduced the number of cases of severe COVID-19 for everyone regardless of their body size, according to a study of 90 lakh adults in England published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology on Friday. Vaccine effectiveness was similar for those with a higher body mass index (BMI) and of a healthy weight, but slightly lower in the underweight group, who were also the least likely to have been vaccinated, the researchers said.
In a further analysis of vaccinated people only, among the fewer COVID-19 cases recorded, people of very low and very high BMI were more likely to experience severe disease than vaccinated healthy weight people, they said."Our findings provide further evidence that COVID-19 vaccines save lives for people of all sizes," said study lead author Carmen Piernas from the University of Oxford, UK.
"Our results provide reassurance to people with obesity that COVID-19 vaccines are equally as effective for them as for people with a lower BMI, and that vaccination substantially reduces their risk of severe illness if they are infected with COVID-19," Piernas said.
The data also highlights the need for targeted efforts to increase vaccine uptake in people with a low BMI, where uptake is currently lower than for people with a higher BMI, the researchers said.
They searched anonymised health records from more than 12 million patients in England taking part in QResearch - a secure database of healthcare information available to verified researchers.
Of these, 9,171,524 (9.1 lakh) patients who were over 18 years old, had BMI data, and had not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 were included in the study.
People were grouped based on their BMI according to four World Health Organisation definitions of 18.5-24.9 kilogrammes per square metre (kg/m2) for a healthy weight, below 18.5 for underweight and 25- 29.9 for overweight.
Characteristics such as age, sex, smoking status, and social deprivation were also accounted for in the analyses. Of over 90 lakh people included in the study, 566,461 (over 5.6 lakh) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the study from December 8, 2020 (date of the first vaccine given in the UK) to November 17, 2021.
Of those, 32,808 were admitted to hospital and 14,389 died.
At the end of the study period, 23.3 per cent of the healthy weight group, 32.6 per cent of the underweight group, 16.8 per cent of the overweight group and 14.2 per cent of the group with obesity had no doses of any COVID-19 vaccine.
To understand vaccine effectiveness, the researchers compared the risk of severe disease in vaccinated versus non-vaccinated people at least 14 days after a second dose.
They found that being vaccinated offered high protection across all BMI groups, but that the effect was slightly lower in underweight people.
Underweight vaccinated people had around half the likelihood of being hospitalised or dying compared with unvaccinated people of the same BMI.
In comparison, people in the healthy and high BMI groups who were vaccinated were around 70 per cent less likely to be hospitalised than unvaccinated people, the researchers said.
People with a healthy or a higher BMI were also around two-thirds less likely to die than their unvaccinated counterparts two weeks after a second dose, they said.
- wellnessGovt Panel Recommends Emergency Approval For SII's Covovax For 7-11 Year Olds
- wellnessHow Does COVID Spread During Short Conversations?
- wellnessOral Covid Vaccine Protects Against Disease, Transmission: Study
- healthCovid-19 Vaccination: SC Order States That 'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated:' 7 Main Points
- wellnessHow To Safely Reuse N95 Masks: Expert Explains
- disorders cureCovid Omicron XE: Symptoms And Everything You Need To Know About The Combined Variant
- wellnessNew COVID Mutant XE Omicron Variant Could Be Most Transmissible Yet: WHO
- disorders cureHybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
- wellnessCOVID-19: DGCI Grants Restricted Emergency-Use Nod To Corbevax Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group
- wellnessDecision On COVID Vaccination For 5-15 Age Group To Be Taken As Per Experts' Recommendation: Health Minister
- wellnessDecision On COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose For All Adults Will Be Based On Scientific Need: Govt
- healthIndia's First Homegrown Mrna Covid-19 Vaccine Currently Under Final Clinical Trial Stages: Govt