Just In
- 1 hr ago May Month 2022: Auspicious Dates For Wedding, House Warming, Naming Ceremony And More This Month
- 1 hr ago Singapore Detects Two Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 02 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 17 hrs ago 8 Common Health Problems Affecting Working People And What To Do About It
Don't Miss
- Sports Gracias Jorge! Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame
- Finance IDFC First Bank Revises Interest Rates On Saving Bank Deposits: Check Details
- Movies Prithviraj Director Calls Akshay Kumar Starrer His Dream Project; Reveals He Lived With Its Story For 18 Years
- Automobiles Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Review — Segment-Redefining Technology Made Accessible
- News Dust storm likely in Delhi today, minimum temperature to settle at 27.4° Celsius
- Technology Next@Acer 2022 Date Announced: Upgraded Predator Series, Ultrabooks, Eco-Friendly Devices Tipped
- Education Gujarat Formation Day: History, Importance Of Gujarat Sthapana Divas And Key Facts About Gujarat
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Covid-19: India Reports 3,688 New Infections, 50 Fatalities
India saw a single-day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities.
The active cases constituted 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the span of the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.66 per cent, the data said. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crores. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the two crore mark on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.
Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Of total deaths so far, 1,47,842 have been reported from Maharashtra, 69,011 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,174 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,201 from West Bengal, among other states.
The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities."Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification.
Image Sources: Pixabay
- wellnessSingapore Detects Two Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant
- wellnessCovid-19: New Omicron Sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 Likely To Evade Vaccines And Natural Immunity
- wellnessVery Few Recombinant Variants Of Coronavirus Have Been Found In India: INSACOG
- wellnessPM Narendra Modi Interacts With Chief Ministers To Review The Covid-19 Situation
- wellnessVaccine Fatigue? Complacency, Confusion, Fear Behind Reluctance To Take Covid Booster, Say Experts
- kidsCovid-19 Vaccines For Kids: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Nod To 3 Vaccines For Different Age Group Of Children
- wellnessUnvaccinated People Increase Covid-19 Risk For Those Who Are Vaccinated: Study
- wellnessLonger Interval Between COVID Vaccine Doses Generates Nine Times Higher Antibodies: Study
- wellnessCovid-19 Three Times More Lethal Than Influenza, Study Suggests
- kidsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Government Panel Recommends EUA For Corbevax For Kids Between 5-11 Years Age Groups
- wellnessWorld Immunization Week 2022: Vaccines Beyond COVID-19
- wellnessOmicron Sub-Variant BA.2.12 Found In Majority Of Delhi Samples, Could Be Behind Surge: Sources