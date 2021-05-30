COVID-19: Cleaning And Hygiene Tips To Help Keep Coronavirus Out Of Your Home

Hygiene Tips To Protect Against COVID-19

1. Practice personal hygiene: Simple hygiene measures can help protect not only your health but your family's health and everyone else's. Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20-30 seconds. Take a bath at least once a day and use a sanitiser when required [2].

2. Avoid touching your face (nose, eyes and mouth): Avoid rubbing your eyes, picking the nose or chewing on fingernails as much as possible.

Govt Releases List Of 15 Crucial Preventive Practices Against COVID-19

3. Do not cough or sneeze into your hands: Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of the used tissue safely and immediately.

4. Keep your distance: Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from people who are coughing or sneezing.

5. Wash your hands: We are mentioning it once more due to the critical role of washing your hands in controlling and preventing the spread of the coronavirus. According to UNICEF, an easy way to time it with your children is by singing the full, happy birthday song (the original one, please, not the zoo one) twice [3]. Make sure to wash hands after you blow your nose, sneeze into a tissue, use the restroom when you leave and return to your home before preparing or eating food, applying make-up, handling contact lenses etc.

6. Use a strong hand sanitiser: If you are using a hand sanitiser, ensure that it contains at least 60 per cent alcohol. Make sure you cover all parts of the hands and rub hands together for 20-30 seconds until hands feel dry [4].