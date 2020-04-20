Conjunctivitis Could Be A New Symptom Of Coronavirus, Here’s What You Need To Know Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to sky-rocket with each passing day, researchers and scientists are continuously studying the novel coronavirus and what symptoms it causes once the virus enters the body. Multiple studies have shown that coronavirus causes symptoms like cough, fatigue, muscle aches, fever and shortness of breath.

But, as researchers are further studying the novel coronavirus, new study reports are emerging that reveals that coronavirus may show newer symptoms like conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye.

What Is Conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, a thin clear tissue that covers the white part of the eyeball and lines the inside of the eyelid. The symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness, itching and tearing of the eyes.

Conjunctivitis can be caused by allergies or a bacterial or viral infection. It can be contagious because it spreads by contact through eye secretions from someone who is infected [1].

How Conjunctivitis And Coronavirus Are Associated

The eyes can be the route of transmission for the coronavirus. The mucous membranes of the eyes transmit the virus to another person through tears. This means that the virus can spread if a person rubs the infected eye and then touches someone else.

A recent study published in JAMA Ophthalmology showed that out of 38 patients with COVID-19, 12 patients had ocular manifestations such as conjunctival congestion or chemosis (swelling of the conjunctiva) and epiphora (excessive watering of the eye). These symptoms occurred in patients with more severe coronavirus disease [2].

In addition, 11 of 12 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 through nose swab had eye abnormalities. And of these, two tested positive for COVID-19 through eye and nose swabs.

The study results show that one-third of the patients with COVID-19 had eye abnormalities, which frequently occurred in patients with severe COVID-19.

Given the study findings, healthcare professionals treating patients with COVID-19 should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Ways To Prevent Conjunctivitis

Avoid touching eyes and face with hands.

Wear glasses instead of contact lenses during the COVID-19 outbreak

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Don't share eye cosmetics

Avoid sharing towels

Change your pillowcases, bedsheets and towel often.

Clean your eye glasses often

Do not use swimming pools