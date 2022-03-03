ENGLISH
    Complete Disclosure Of Food Article Being Veg Or Non-veg Must: Delhi High Court

    By

    There must be a complete disclosure regarding a food article being vegetarian or non-vegetarian as fundamental rights of every person are impacted by what is offered on the platter, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday.

    The high court directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to issue a fresh communication to all the authorities concerned stating the obligation to make clear disclosure as to whether the food article is vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

    A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and D K Sharma passed the order while hearing a plea for labelling "all items" used by the public, including home appliances and apparel, as "vegetarian" or "non-vegetarian" on the basis of their ingredients and "items used in manufacturing process".

    The court agreed with the submission made by the petitioner's counsel that it is pointless to issue such communication to the authorities and not to the general public whose fundamental rights are affected.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
