Just In
- 21 min ago Ultra-Processed Foods Are Trashing Our Health - And The Planet
- 2 hrs ago Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Carrot Kalakand
- 3 hrs ago Won't Risk Lifting Mask Mandate Amid Covid-19 Surge In Other Countries: Maharashtra Health Minister
- 4 hrs ago Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance Of Goddess Durga's Vehicle For This Year
Don't Miss
- News IMF says India has in place safeguards to reduce risks from capital flows
- Movies Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It Will Be A Destination Wedding For Akshara & Abhimanyu!
- Sports IPL 2022: Techie Bhaba Bhuvi revels in PlayerzPot campaign
- Technology Intel Arc GPUs For Laptops Launched: Desktop GPUs Coming Soon
- Finance Biden Planning To Tap Oil Reserve, To Control Gas Prices
- Education HBSE Board Exam 2022: Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak, Check Details
- Automobiles Toyota Innova EV Unveiled In Indonesia: Here’s All You Need To Know
- Travel Clear Water Beaches To Visit In India This Summer
14 Most Common Triggers Of Hiccups And Quick Tips To Get Rid Of 'Em
Hiccups are common, and almost everyone has experienced them at some point. The medical term for hiccup is singultus, derived from the Latin word 'singult', which means to catch one's breath while sobbing.
A hiccup is a sudden, involuntary contraction of the diaphragm (a dome-shaped muscle used during breathing is located just below the heart and lungs) and intercostal muscles (a group of muscles situated in between the ribs of the chest wall that assist with the breathing process). Each contraction is followed by a sudden closure of the vocal cords, which produces the 'hic' sound during a hiccup [1].
Hiccups can occur in children, infants, adults, and even a fetus still in the womb. It usually lasts for a few minutes and goes away within 48 hours [2].
What Causes Hiccups? Know The Common Triggers
A variety of factors can cause hiccups. There is, however, no definitive list of triggers. In many cases, hiccups occur for no apparent reason [3].
Common triggers of hiccups may include the following [4]:
1. Eating too much.
2. Consuming spicy food.
3. Consuming alcohol.
4. Drinking carbonated beverages, like sodas.
5. Consuming very hot or icy foods.
6. A sudden change in air temperature.
7. Aerophagia (swallowing too much air).
8. Swallowing air while chewing gum.
9. Excitement or emotional stress.
10. Certain medications.
11. A condition in which the nerves that control the diaphragm are irritated (such as liver disease or pneumonia).
12. Surgery on the abdomen can also irritate the nerves controlling the diaphragm, resulting in hiccups.
13. Strokes and brain tumours that affect the brain stem and some chronic medical problems (such as renal failure) have been reported to cause hiccups.
14. Excessive exposure to toxic fumes can also cause hiccups.
The following medications may also cause hiccups as a side effect [5]:
- Medications for acid reflux
- Most benzodiazepines, including diazepam (Valium), alprazolam (Xanax), and lorazepam
- Levodopa, nicotine, and ondansetron
Several factors can increase your chances of developing hiccups. For example, you may be more susceptible if you fall into any of the following categories:
- Are male
- Have intense feelings, ranging from anxiety to excitement
- Have had surgery, especially abdominal surgery
- Have received general anaesthesia
When Should You Seek Medical Attention For Hiccups?
You should seek medical care in two scenarios.
First, if you experience hiccups for more than a couple of days, you should seek medical attention. It is imperative if the hiccups are keeping you from sleeping. Medications can help stop your hiccups if more traditional methods aren't working. In addition, if other medical causes are ruled out, your doctor may prescribe them [6].
Secondly, the onset of additional symptoms with hiccups is more critical than the duration [7].
If you experience symptoms like numbness, coordination issues, and hiccups, you should seek emergency care. This could indicate a stroke, which is serious and requires immediate treatment.
Quick Tips To Manage Hiccups At Home
Some of these treatments have not been proven to stop hiccups, but you can try the following potential treatments at home:
- Take a deep breath into a paper bag.
- Take a teaspoon of granulated sugar.
- Hold your breath.
- Drink a glass of cold water.
- With a spoon, lift the fleshy piece of tissue at the back of your throat, the uvula.
- Purposefully gasp or belch.
- Pull on your tongue.
- Place your knees on your chest and hold this position.
- Exhale forcibly while closing your mouth and nose and performing the Valsalva manoeuvre.
- Breathe slowly and deeply.
On A Final Note...
Be aware of your body. If you experience any cardiovascular symptoms during the onset of hiccups, visit an emergency department and get evaluated right away. If you're not experiencing any other symptoms, give it a few days.
- disorders cureHiccups: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatment & Prevention
- wellnessNatural Remedies And Simple Tricks To Stop Hiccups
- disorders cureGet Rid Of Hiccups In Ten Easy Ways
- hair careHow To Improve Your Hair Texture At Home: Home Remedies And Hair Masks
- wellness14 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection: Garlic, Tea Tree Oil, Salt And More
- disorders cureMonsoon Allergies: Types Of Common Allergies During The Season And Ways To Manage Them
- disorders cureEverything You Need To Know About Fever, Dengue Fever, Ebola, Chikungunya And Typhoid Fever
- prenatalMorning Sickness During Second Pregnancy: Effective Tips And Remedies
- wellness28 Best Foods To Lower Cholesterol
- wellnessHeadache 101: Everything You Need To Know From Causes, Symptoms To Home Remedies, Foods, Yoga Poses And More
- wellness12 Effective Home Remedies For Swollen Feet
- wellness8 Effective Natural Remedies That Can Help Manage Eczema Symptoms