International Men's Health Week: Common Health Risks For Men Over 50 Wellness oi-Amritha K

Men's Health Week is observed annually in June, during the week leading up to and including Father's Day. Men's Health Week aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of illnesses in men and boys.

According to the Men's Health Network, a lack of awareness, a lack of health education, and unhealthy work and personal lifestyle choices have led to a steady decline in the well-being of men around the world.

Today, we will look at some of men's most common health risks.

Common Health Risks For Men Over 50

1. Heart disease and high blood pressure (hypertension)

More than one in five men die of heart disease before age 75. Cardiovascular disease kills more men than any other cause. As heart disease runs in families, you are more likely to develop it if your family has a history of it [1].

2. Bladder cancer

Bladder cancer affects the inner lining of the bladder and is the fourth most common cancer in men over 50. People who smoke and work with chemicals used in the dye, leather, and rubber industries are at greater risk [2].

3. Incontinence

It is estimated that as many as one in three people suffers from the inability to control urination. Fortunately, this condition can usually be cured or at least managed. Typically, men are more susceptible to one of two kinds of incontinence as they age: (1) urge - an overpowering urge to urinate followed by heavy leakage, and (2) overflow - a small leak from a full bladder [3].

4. Testicular problems

Regardless of age, it is prudent to regularly examine your testicles for lumps. One common testicular problem for men of all ages is a swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid around the testicle (hydrocele). Please consult your physician if you experience this condition [4].

5. Impotence/erectile dysfunction

Having difficulty getting or maintaining a firm erection during sexual activity is called impotence or erectile dysfunction. Up to five per cent of 40-year-old men may suffer from this condition, which increases with age, possibly affecting 25 per cent of 65-year-olds. This may be caused by anything interfering with the blood flow to the penis. In many cases, diabetes, kidney disease, chronic alcoholism, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular disease are to blame [5][6].

6. Prostate problems

Located near the bladder and penis, the prostate gland surrounds the tube through which urine leaves the bladder. It is a part of the male reproductive system. As a result, males younger than 50 are less likely to suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer.

Prostatitis most commonly affects males under 50; however, it is also reported in men over 60 and can be treated with medication or surgery [7].

7. Physical and emotional health problems

Men who reach their late early 50s and 60s may suffer from depression, impotence, loss of sex drive, and other physical and emotional problems [8].

Additional health problems that may arise are as follows:

Mood swings

Loss of muscle mass and fat redistribution

Tiredness

Dry skin

Increased sweating

Poor concentration and irritability

Loss of enthusiasm

On A Final Note...

In the last few decades, the life expectancy of men has increased. Longevity is important, but the quality of one's life is equally important. It is necessary to maintain good health and prevent any form of the disease to enjoy and live life to the fullest extent possible. Maintaining a healthy stomach, bones, and brain cannot be overstated.

A healthy life can be led well into old age as well. However, one does not need to be young to be free from health problems. Men over 50 can also live a fit, healthy, and active lifestyle. Controlling one's diet and lifestyle is one of the most effective ways to eliminate these problems.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 20:13 [IST]