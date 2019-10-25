Amazing Health Benefits And Uses Of Coffee Essential Oil Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

If the invigorating aroma of freshly brewed coffee can awaken your senses, then just imagine what the scent of coffee essential oil can do to you! Coffee essential oil has innumerable health benefits from improving mood to aiding respiratory health.

What Is Coffee Essential Oil?

Coffee essential oil is extracted through a cold-pressed distillation process of coffee beans. The scent of coffee essential oil is rich and warm and the oil is loaded with antioxidants [1] .

Health Benefits Of Coffee Essential Oil

1. Enhances skin health

Coffee essential oil is packed with antioxidants which help in combating the effect of free radicals [1] . A study showed that coffee essential oil increases the production of elastin and collagen, both these compounds aid in firming of the skin [2]

Mixing a small amount of coffee essential oil with a carrier oil and applying it on the skin will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes, and black spots.

2. Boosts mood

Coffee essential oil can help lower your stress and depression levels, thereby boosting up your mood. The relaxing properties of the essential oil will leave you with a peace and calm mind. Soak a cotton ball in this essential oil and keep it close to your bed.

3. Improves respiratory health

Coffee essential oil is helpful for people who are suffering from breathing problems as it has anti-inflammatory properties. When you suffer from nose blockage, using this essential oil can help clear your blocked nasal passages. Coffee essential oil will help promote respiratory functions.

4. Good for the nervous system

The neuroprotective effects of coffee essential oil is helpful in lowering the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease and dementia, according to a study published in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience [3] .

5. Protects against allergic reactions

Coffee essential oil can aid in managing your body's allergic response due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Application of essential oil on the skin can reduce swelling and pain caused by insect bites or bee stings.

6. Lowers pain and inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of coffee essential oil are beneficial for lowering pain and inflammation associated with knee pain and sore muscles. Topical application of coffee essential oil in the affected area will increase blood flow and loosen out the muscles.

Uses Of Coffee Essential Oil

Coffee essential oil can be used in candles and diffusers to make your room aromatic.

It is used in skin care products for its antiageing and anticellulite properties.

Coffee essential oil can be used as a bath oil to relax tensed muscles.

It is also used as a food additive and flavouring in beverages and syrups.

Precautions Of Coffee Essential Oil

Although the essential oil is safe to use, there are few precautions that you should consider. People who are allergic to coffee essential oil should avoid using it as it may cause skin irritation.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children are advised not to use coffee essential oil. Also, it is recommended to consult your doctor before you use this essential oil.

How To Make Coffee Essential Oil

Ingredients:

170 grams of roasted or green coffee beans

6 cups of extra virgin olive oil

Strainer/cheesecloth

Crock pot

Mason jar

Method:

Take the coffee beans in the crock pot and add olive oil to it.

Stir the mixture and then heat (low heat for roasted beans and medium-high heat for unroasted beans).

Stir the mixture every hour and reduce the heat once the oil turns brown in colour.

Continue this method for 8 -10 hours.

Place a cheesecloth over the mason jar and put a strainer on top of the cheesecloth.

Pour the oil into the mason jar and keep it in a cool and dark place.

