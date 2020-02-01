Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which Is The Healthier Option?

Brown Rice Vs White Rice Brown rice is a type of whole grain rice and is way more nutritious than white rice. Unlike white rice, the bran is retained and hence brown rice is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. The only stark difference that arises between white and brown rice is the way it is prepared before it hits the market [1]. White rice is devoid of all its nutrients due to its innumerable process of milling. This milled rice is also polished before it heads to the market. Apart from removing the husk and bran, the essential nutrients are also stripped off in this process [2].

1. Glycemic Index Glycemic Index is the most vital index which classifies a food item based on how quickly it will raise the blood sugar in the body. The higher the GI, the faster the food will get digested and vice versa. Consuming foods with low GI is excellent for losing weight, curbing hunger issues, preventing heart diseases, etc. According to reports, it is said that white rice has a higher GI as compared to brown rice. However, the GI further differs according to the rice that a person eats [3]. Note: The GI of basmati rice is different from jasmine rice or long-grain rice [4].

2. Calorie Content The calorie content of the food is the second most important component which helps decide the benefits the food has on your human body [5]. Brown rice generally contains slightly fewer calories per serving than white rice [6]. According to USDA reports, 1 cup of cooked brown rice provides 218 calories, while cooked white rice contains 242 calories per cup [7]. So, if you're trying to cut calories, brown rice is the better option.

3. Fibre Content When it comes to healthy fibre content, brown rice has a big advantage [8]. Brown rice has more fibre and antioxidants, as well as has a lot more important vitamins and minerals [9]. 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of cooked brown rice provides 1.8 grams of fibre, whereas 100 grams of white rice provides only 0.4 grams of fibre [10].

4. Arsenic Content Arsenic is a chemical element found in nearly all foods and drinks but is usually only found in small amounts, and in large quantities can be toxic to your body [11]. It can increase your risk of chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes [12][13]. Brown rice tends to be higher in arsenic than white rice. But, this should not be a problem if you eat rice in moderation as part of a varied diet [14][15].

5. Weight Management Studies support the claim that eating brown rice instead of white may also significantly help reduce weight, body mass index (BMI) and circumference of the waist and hips [16]. Brown rice is the best option for assisting weight loss due to its low energy density [17].

6. Risk Of Diabetes Brown rice is extremely high in magnesium and fibre which helps to control blood sugar levels in the body. According to recent studies, it is said that consuming brown rice reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes [18]. Replacing your white rice with brown rice can help to lower the level of sugar in the body and also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes [19]. Brown rice has a GI of 50 and white rice has a GI of 89, meaning that white rice increases blood sugar levels much faster than brown rice.

7. Risk Of Heart Disease Due to lignans found in brown rice, it helps to protect a person's heart against diseases [20]. Lignans have been shown to reduce the amount of fat in the blood, lower blood pressure and decrease inflammation in the arteries [21]. Consuming brown rice rather than white rice can help to reduce the heart-related risks easily. Brown rice also contains high levels of good cholesterol [22].