Breathing In Polluted Air May Contribute To Brain Disorders: Study
Breathing in polluted air could lead to toxic particles being transported from lungs to brain, potentially contributing to brain disorders and neurological damage, according to a study.
An international team of scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK, and institutions in China found a possible direct pathway used by various inhaled fine particles through blood circulation with indications that, once there, the particles stay longer in the brain than in other main metabolic organs.
The study, published in the journal PNAS on Monday, found various fine particles in human cerebrospinal fluids taken from patients who had experienced brain disorders -- uncovering a process which may result in toxic particulate substances ending up in the brain.
"There are gaps in our knowledge around the harmful effects of airborne fine particles on the central nervous system," said study co-author Iseult Lynch, a professor at the University of Birmingham.
The finding sheds new light on the link between inhaling particles and how they subsequently move around the body.
"The data suggests that up to eight times the number of fine particles may reach the brain by travelling, via the bloodstream, from the lungs than pass directly via the nose -- adding new evidence on the relationship between air pollution and detrimental effects of such particles on the brain," Lynch said.
The researchers noted that air pollution is a cocktail of many toxic components, but particulate matter, especially ambient fine particles such as PM2.5, are the most concerning in terms of causing detrimental health effects.
Ultrafine particles, in particular, are able to escape the body's protective systems, including sentinel immune cells and biological barriers, they said.
Recent evidence has revealed a strong link between high levels of air pollution and marked neuroinflammation, Alzheimer's-like changes, and cognitive problems in older people and even in children, according to the researchers.
The researchers found that inhaled particles can enter the bloodstream after crossing the air-blood barrier, eventually reaching the brain, and leading to damage of the brain-blood barrier and surrounding tissues as they do so.
Once in the brain, the particles were hard to clear and were retained for longer than in other organs, they said.
The study offers new evidence to prove the risks of particulate pollution to the central nervous system.
However, the researchers recommend that more investigation is needed into the mechanics of how inhaled ambient fine particles reach the brain.
